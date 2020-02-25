Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The first-ever winter series of Love Island kicked off on Sunday, January 12th 2020, bringing a whole host of new singletons to a brand new Cape Town villa for viewers to fawn over. It ended on Sunday, February 23rd, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp crowned the winners.

All of the contestants have had their reality star status cemented since appearing on the show and that status is continuing to grow outside of the villa.

One of the most talked about and loved contestants this season was undeniably Luke Trotman, who swooped into the villa to swoop Siannise Fudge off her feet.

Before entering the show, Luke had a blossoming career as a semi-pro footballer. Let’s take a look at who Luke plays for and what’s next for the Love Island star.

Meet Luke Trotman

Luke Trotman entered the Love Island villa in episode 11, alongside Luke Mabbott, who was soon to become his bestie.

The 22 year old had his sights set on Siannise Fudge from the outset, however he ended up in a love triangle with Rebecca Gormley along the way.

But the love triangle didn’t stop things from working out between Siannise and Luke T. They ended up in a relationship by the end of the show, with Luke asking Siannise to be his girlfriend in one of the most thoughtful and romantic ways possible – he played out a real life fairytale for her!

Who does Luke T play for?

He’s a semi-pro footballer who plays for Darlington FC. Darlington FC sits five divisions below England’s top league, the Premier League.

According to the Darlington FC website, Luke’s a very impressive football player: “He was outstanding during season 2018-19, and was called up twice by England C for matches against Wales and Estonia. He actually sat an exam while in Estonia.

“Unfortunately, he was injured against Gateshead in August 2019, and is currently on the sidelines.”

Although, when he’s better he’ll be playing football very regularly, Luke will most likely need another job on top of his football duties. He’s likely to take home somewhere between £250 – £500 per week.

Is Luke on Instagram?

Yes! Luke is on Instagram as @luketroytrotman. He has around 2,400 followers prior to entering the Love Island villa but that number has rocketed to over 820,000 followers as of publication date.

Evidence of Luke’s footballing injury can be seen on his Insta profile. By the looks of things, he was in hospital during the summer of 2019.

Luke wrote in the photo caption that it could take between seven and nine months for him to recover and be playing again.

As well as a mirage of footballing photos, Luke is partial to a mum appreciation post as well as the odd ‘Outfit Of The Day’ pic on Instagram!

