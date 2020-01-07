University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s the show we all know and love; the dating series which started out as merely a scandalous reboot and has developed into a worldwide franchise; the jewel in ITV2’s crown.

We’re talking about Love Island, of course!

After a brief hiatus of just six months. the hit dating series is back in our lives again. But this time, there are some changes. Not only do we have a new host, but the singletons are heading to Cape Town instead of Majorca to find some summer sun. There’s also a first, as the show is graced by its first set of siblings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jessica Gale, one of the twins entering Love Island 2020.

Meet Jessica

Jessica “Jess” Gale is a 20-year-old student and VIP hostess who is originally from Cambridge.

Now, like her twin sister Eve, Jess is living and working in London.

Eve and Jess both grew up in Cambridgeshire and attended Waterbeach Primary School. They next went to study at Cottenham Village College and eventually ended up at Long Road Sixth Form College.

From Eve’s LinkedIn profile, we found that she studies at King’s College London. Cambridgeshire Live reported that Jess and her sister currently study at UCL, however this is unconfirmed. But both sisters clearly are brains and beauty!

What is Jess looking for on Love Island?

Both sisters are adamant that they will not squabble over the male Islanders while in the villa, however we don’t think that’s the case when you hear their types!

Jess described her ideal man as “someone who is confident, not cocky. Selfassured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level.”

Eve described her type in almost identical wording: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.”

They also both claimed Anthony Joshua was their ideal man… so, thank goodness there are not confident boxers in the villa this year, or these two would have their own fistfight!

Bad relationships

Jess is definitely not interested in anyone who isn’t 100% loyal.

Speaking about her previous relationships, Jess explained to ITV that she had been with deceitful boyfriends.

She explained:

I was seeing someone and it was going really well. Then I saw him on Instagram in photos with a girl. The caption said ‘A rare one, I love you’. They’d been to Dubai together and were proper tight. The dates with me meant he’d been cheating the whole time.

Follow Jess Gale on Instagram

Like her twin sister Eve, Jess already has a mega following on Instagram. She’s practically Insta famous already!

Jess posts all her best travel pics, selfies and party snaps to her 15,700 strong following. However, she’s only been posting since mid-2017, meaning not much is known about Jessica beyond the Influencer-type posts she presents.

Check out Jessica on Instagram @jessicarosegale.

