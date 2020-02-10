University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Island: Aftersun comes as an opportune moment every Monday night to debrief on the events of the main show.

And after a dramatic weekend, it comes at the perfect time.

Each week, the show’s brand new presenter Laura Whitmore heads up a panel of celebrity guests, former Islanders, and the family and friends of those still in the villa.

So, who is on the Love Island: Aftersun panel tonight? Find out here!

Who is on the Aftersun panel tonight?

In tonight’s episode (Monday, February 10th), they have one of their biggest line-ups to date.

This is mainly because Casa Amor has just come and gone, meaning all of the Islanders who weren’t picked to go to the main villa will be descending upon the ITV studio. Some of these ex-Islanders include Alexei and Biggs, who were close to being picked!

Also joining the Casa Amor stars is Shaughna Phillips’ friends and family. After a dramatic weekend which saw Shaughna left single, we’re sure they will have a lot to say about their girl and Callum Jones.

INKED UP: Laura Whitmore’s tattoos explained – Love Island: Aftersun presenter flashes ink!

Who are the celebrities on Aftersun tonight?

As always with Love Island: Aftersun, they invite a selection of media personalities, reality stars and comedians to join Laura Whitmore on the panel.

This week sees Diversity dancer and The Greatest Dancer presenter Jordan Banjo descend on the studio.

As joining him is singer Ella Eyre and comedian Russell Kane. We’re sure this one’s going to be a good’un!

THE REAL MVP: Luke T asking for consent has Love Island fans adoring him

WATCH LOVE ISLAND: AFTERSUN MONDAYS AT 10 PM ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK