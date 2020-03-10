Who is Sammy Kimmence? Dani Dyer splits from boyfriend after ten months of dating

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After taking home the Love Island 2018 crown, Dani Dyer solidified her status as the nation’s sweetheart. And fans of the show were heartbroken to hear of her separation from her Love Island beau Jack Fincham earlier last year, just after a few short months of dating outside the villa.

But things turned around for Dani’s love life very quickly, as she got back together with her pre-villa boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. However the relationship between Dani and Sammy was short-lived, as they split after ten months of dating.

So who is Sammy? Here’s everything you need to know about Dani Dyer’s ex-beau and how they split.

Who is Sammy?

Sammy is a 23-year-old stockbroker from Rayleigh, Essex. He works for Sunrise Brokers LLP, a private global brokers company with offices in London.

Sammy also plays football for Barkingside, F.C. as a Midfielder.

He dated Dani for a year before she entered Love Island 2018 and found romance with Jack.

Sammy Kimmence: Instagram

Dani Dyer’s beau was on Instagram with over 50,000 followers under the handle – @sk__2796.

His Insta account used to be private, but as of August 2019, Sammy opened it to the public. Now, it appears that Sammy has temporarily – or permanently – deleted his Instagram account.

After the press caught on to Dani and Sammy’s relationship, he looked to have made some of his profiles private, such as his LinkedIn.

Before Sammy made the profile open to the public he had around 500 followers and now he’s quite clearly raking in the fans.

Sammy and Dani’s relationship

As of May 2019, the couple went public with their relationship.

Dani and Sammy are said to have dated previous to her going on Love Island in 2018.

A friend of Dani’s told The Sun:

They were together for about a year, but she never really got over him and they got back in touch quite quickly once she split from Jack.

Despite being seen kissing Sammy just twenty days after her breakup with Jack, this pair seems to have some unfinished romantic business… maybe Sammy was the one who got away before?

In August 2019 it was reported that Dani asked Sammy to marry her on Instagram and according to The Mirror she’s already picked out a ring.

Sammy and Dani split

In February 2020, Sammy appeared in court accused of conning two elders men out of £34,000 by posing as a financial investor.

The Sun reported that his victims were previous clients of a genuine investment company where Sammy used to work. It is likely that this is Sunrise Brokers LLP.

Reports that Dani had ended the relationship emerged in March 2020 after the couple had been fighting.

A source told The Sun : “She decided it was best for her to just end it. She was sick of the drama and had enough of the fighting.”