Who is Sammy Kimmence? Instagram, job, bio and more!

After taking home the Love Island 2018 crown, Dani Dyer solidified her status as the nation’s sweetheart.

And fans of the show were heartbroken to hear of her separation from her Love Island beau Jack Fincham earlier this year.

But things seem to have turned around for Dani’s love life very quickly, as she was recently snapped kissing ex-flame Sammy Kimmence.

So who is Sammy? Here’s everything you need to know about Dani Dyer’s boyfriend.

Who is Sammy?

Sammy is a 23-year-old stockbroker from Essex.

He works for Sunrise Brokers LLP, a private global brokers company with offices in London.

Sammy also plays football for Barkingside, F.C. as a Midfielder.

He dated Dani for a year before she entered Love Island 2018 and found romance with Jack.

Sammy Kimmence: Instagram

Dani Dyer’s beau is on Instagram with over 45,000 followers.

After the press caught on to Dani and Sammy’s relationship, he looked to have made some of his profiles private, such as his LinkedIn.

His Insta account used to be private, but as of August 2019, it’s open. You can follow Sammy under the handle – @sk__2796.

Before Sammy made the profile open to the public he had around 500 followers and now he’s quite clearly raking in the fans.

Are Sammy and Dani officially together?

Yes. As of May 2019, the couple went public with their relationship.

Dani and Sammy are said to have dated previous to her going on Love Island in 2018.

A friend of Dani’s told The Sun:

They were together for about a year, but she never really got over him and they got back in touch quite quickly once she split from Jack.

Despite being seen kissing Sammy just twenty days after her breakup with Jack, this pair seems to have some unfinished romantic business… maybe Sammy was the one who got away before?

In August 2019 it was reported that Dani asked Sammy to marry her on Instagram and according to The Mirror she’s already picked out a ring.

What did Jack Fincham have to say?

It doesn’t seem that Jack is taking the news Dani moved on quickly well.

Upon the release of the pictures of Sammy and Dani kissing, Jack shared this statement to his Instagram story.

He also unfollowed Dani and removed all pictures of them from his account – heartbreaking!

Jack opened up during his spell on Celebs Go Dating in August 2019 and said that he’s fully over Dani, now and ready for dating.

