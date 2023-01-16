Will Young was the first male contestant to be announced for the ninth season of Love Island, but it seems the star comes with a famous background due to this TikTok antics and interesting farmer career. Since you may have seen him on TikTok before, is he on Instagram?

The winter season in the UK might be dark and gloomy on most days, but the Winter season of Love Island is about to bring warmth thanks to all the contestants traveling to South Africa to bring on the crazy entertainment.

With former contestant Maya Jama becoming the new host of the Love Island series, the filming will also be taking place in a new location: Cape Town, South Africa.

With the hopes of finding a partner and walking away with the £50,000 grand prize, the interest has landed on its first and most intriguing Love Island contestant, Will Young.

By the way, he’s not a singer but a farmer who is a star on TikTok and Instagram.

Who is Will Young? Get to know the Love Island contestant

The youngster from Buckinghamshire, Will Young, is hours away from heading to the villa. Describing himself as “cheeky”, his castmates better prepare themselves for some fun.

Born in Aylesbury, he grew up on his family farm with his parents Andy and Jenny, and his older brother Tom. The family estate is now worth over £1 million, and Will has shared his antics on social media.

However, despite being the social butterfly of the group, his free time will allow him to let the world know him outside of his field of work and perhaps find his true love.

As per What To Watch, the reason for Will’s participation in the new series is to have “time away from the farm to solely go out and find love”.

A celebrity on TikTok

Being a young farmer is not a common job, but Will is here to break the stereotypes. This has come in handy for him, who became a star on TikTok.

Viewers can find him on TikTok as @farmerwill_, where he has accumulated over 1.1 million followers, 20 million views, and 33 million likes across all his videos.

The 23-year-old increased his follower count through TikTok, where the star shares his life on the farm.

“I basically post videos on social media with my animals and it’s kind of like what I’m doing day to day, but being on social media you get a lot of attention,” he said during his Love Island introduction video.

Will is also on Instagram as @farmer_will_, where he boasts 137k followers and whose biography, currently reads: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

Raise awareness of farming

Being a young farmer, which isn’t a common job in today’s generation, Will has raised the standard by taking it very seriously.

His rise on TikTok has not only been for entertainment purposes but also to raise awareness about the importance of caring for the environment and animals, Financial Times wrote.

And he surely loves his animals, spending most of his days helping his parents take care of them.

Netizens love that about Will, and it has become one of his most interesting facts whenever meeting a girl.