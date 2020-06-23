Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Love Island fans found out that the regular summer series was cancelled for 2020, many feared that the TV schedule for June and July would be deprived of its usual juicy content. But that’s where Love Island Australia has come in to save the day.

The first Australian series is currently airing on ITV2, having kicked off on Monday, June 15th. Just two weeks in and viewers are hooked, some even claiming the Australian series is better than the British!

In episode 8 (which aired in the UK on Monday, June 22nd), host Sophie Monk stopped by the villa for a surprise elimination and the second of the series. So, who was the first girl to leave Love Island Australia?

If you haven’t seen the series yet, you might want to *avoid these spoilers* as we’re about to look at who gets voted off first…

Who was the first girl to leave Love Island Australia?

Kim Hartnett

Bombshell entry Kim Hartnett was the first girl to leave the villa after the public voted on who they wanted to stay.

Kim was in the bottom two with Tayla Damir, who is coupled up with Grant Crapp. During this elimination, Kim was not in a proper couple, but things were progressing with John James Parton, a DJ who went on to find reality fame on Big Brother.

Kim on Love Island Australia season 1

Kim Hartnett, 24, was the surprise entry on the first day of Love Island Australia. After the couples had formed in the initial coupling, Kim rocked up to shake up the villa.

Kim initially coupled up with Josh Moss on the second day and then John James in the next recoupling on day 7.

At the time of filming, Kim was working as a hairdresser and a bikini model.

READ MORE: What does “bogan” mean in Aussie slang?

Where is Kim Hartnett now?

Ever since appearing on Love Island Australia back in 2018, Kim has continued her work as a model. In fact, Kim has gained even more success in that field and also grown her platform as a social media influencer.

Kim currently has over 283,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow her under the handle @kimhartnett_.

She also continues to be a fabulous mum to her son Braxton, and adorable pics of the two are all over her Instagram.

LOVE ISLAND: How much does Siannise and Luke T’s London apartment cost to rent?

WATCH LOVE ISLAND AUSTRALIA EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK