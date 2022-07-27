











Oh, baby! ITV just dropped the first look at tonight’s episode of Love Island 2022 and the Islanders are in for a rude awakening.

In tonight’s episode (July 27th), viewers will finally learn which of the last remaining couples has been dumped from the Majorcan villa following the public vote. Also making its (mostly) anticipated return to the villa is the infamous Baby Challenge!

Love Island stans will see Twitter’s favorite mum and dad, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, and their fellow castmates play house with their realistic doll ‘babies’ for the chance to win a prize at the end of the day.

Upon hearing the distant wails of the six new Islanders, Ekin-Su asks: “Wait, what is that noise?” while Tasha Ghouri laughs: “This is my worst nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.” Yikes!

While we wait for the episode to air, many fans are interested to know why pink and blue ribbons are worn by the Islanders during the Baby Challenge. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Why are pink and blue ribbons worn during the Baby Challenge?

Pink and blue ribbons are worn on the babies because they act as a monitor for the Love Island parents-in-practice.

The premise of the challenge is simple: each couple is given a realistic baby doll to look after for an entire day, to test the couple’s parenting skills and mainly for the audience’s pleasure. They have to feed and comfort their babies, as well as change their (fake) nappies. The ribbons, then, act much like a baby monitor and they detect the Islander’s proximity to their baby. No pressure, guys.

The different colors are also an aesthetic choice without much significance. In 2020, the Islanders wore red ribbons during that year’s baby challenge, although many Twitter users assumed the ribbons were related to the tragic passing of Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack.

Love Island 2022 © ITV

Twitter reacts to Baby Challenge teaser

One Twitter user replied to the nine-second teaser clip with a jumping-for-joy gif. The one-word caption sums up their excitement: “Finally 🤩”.

Another Twitter user responded: “Can’t wait to watch Ekin and Davide as mum and dad 😍😍😍”.

However, not every Love Island viewers is a fan Ekin-Su and Davide, known collectively as Ekinde, and Twitter users often decry their relationship as an act. One user’s tweet sums up this sentiment: “Ekinde should name their baby OSCAR”.