Why did Josh Goldstein leave Love Island? Shannon St.Clair's exit follows after a family tragedy











Love Island USA fans were heartbroken upon seeing Josh Goldstein and Shannon St.Clair leave the show. They were further devastated to learn about the tragedy that occurred in Josh’s family, due to which he had to exit the show.

Fans had been rooting for Josh and Shannon since day one. Their exit comes as a shocker to the viewers as they had become one of the most adored couples on Love Island despite many predicting that they wouldn’t last together. When Josh left the show, Shannon followed him.

The reason behind Josh’s exit

During the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 3, Josh was informed that his sister had passed away.

The contestant had no choice but to walk out of the show after losing a close member of his family. Being the ideal partner that she is to Josh, Shannon also chose to leave the show.

While the islanders had a ball of a time in the pajama party from the previous night, they woke up to see Shannon and Josh’s empty bed. The duo let the fellow contestants know that they were leaving the show and it was a difficult decision to make.

What we know about Lindsey Beth

Josh shared a close bond with his sister Lindsey Beth. Once, Josh even said he only came to the show because of his sister. The Islander has shared a couple of pictures with Lindsey on his personal Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Lindsey’s Instagram account is set on private. There isn’t much information available about her personal and neither did Josh share any details regarding his sister’s demise.

In 2018, Josh posted a picture with Lindsey wishing her a happy birthday and the caption read, “Congrats for being a quarter century dead….much love for u sis”. Going by what he has written, we can assume Lindsey was in her later 20s.

The most recent picture of Josh with his sister is from 2019, where the siblings are seen alongside their mother. He wrote in the caption of the lovely picture, “Happy whatever we celebrate”.

Fans share their condolences

Devastated Love Island fans took to Twitter to share their condolences after hearing about Josh’s sister’s demise. A significant number of them have sent prayers to Josh’s family while extending their support to Josh to remain strong. Some of the fans are also disappointed to see both Josh and Shannon exit the show but seem happy to see Shannon by his side through this tough time.

One wrote, “sending prayers to your family josh im so sorry for your loss. my condolences”

Another shared, “Omg Shannon and josh left LoveIsland. this is terrible my condolences to Josh”

One fan tweeted, “omg how horrible. im praying for josh and his family rn. my deepest condolences. stay well josh. wishing the best for you and your family, as well as shannon. <3”

