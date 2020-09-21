While Love Island usually leads to lovers, friends and enemies, dramatic exits tend to shock viewers who have followed the islanders on their romantic journey.

Noah Purvis has now said goodbye to the villa, although his exit did not come down to being voted off. He has now been confirmed to have left Love Island on last night’s episode (Sunday, September 21st), and has also been removed from the official website.

Fans of the CBS show are now confused by Noah’s exit, who had eyes for Islander Moira Tumas. So why has Noah suddenly left?

Who is Noah Purvis?

Noah Purvis is a 24-year-old Youtuber and bodybuilder. He has over 10K subscribers on his channel and has uploaded 13 videos so far, based on random life events but he is mostly seen demonstrating workouts. He entered the Love Island villa on Day 26.

He is a home healthcare provider focusing on massage therapy from Imperial, Missouri, and has a reported net worth of between $500k and $1 million in 2020. On the side of his main career, he is a brand ambassador for fitness app Fit Plan, so he keeps very busy!

We found Mercades on Instagram – meet the Casa Amor star!

Why did Noah leave Love Island?

At the time of writing there is no official or confirmed reason as to why Noah may have left Love Island USA.

Many theories have been drawn up regarding the reason behind Noah’s exit, who has supposedly after a short time of being inside the villa. Fans quickly noticed that he did not feature on Love Island: First Look, and was allegedly ‘cut out of scenes’. We did some digging and also found that CBS has removed all information about Noah from their website, including their cast list.

The most common theory behind Noah’s confirmed exit is that he is an alleged star in the adult film industry going by the name of Ethan. Fans revealed that they have seen him in adult films, and the Islander allegedly been found as a star on the Corbin Fisher website. Some believe that Noah may not have disclosed this information in his contract and therefore allegedly ‘breached’ it.

Are Pretty Ricky and Derynn still together now?

so apparently noah from love island used to be… uh.. an actor❤️ #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA (look at the spot on his chest) pic.twitter.com/skziyFBECU — Henry 🐝 #henrius (@henriusbb23) September 18, 2020

Noah on Love Island

The Love Island star appeared in two episodes, having joined the show with Bennie Bivins and Bennett Sipes. Noah then chose Moira to go on a date with, who is in a friendship couple with Connor Trott.

He was also praised by viewers after he revealed to Cely the truth about Johnny’s time in Casa Amor. He told Cely, who reached out to Noah about what happened, that Johnny had made out with Mercades and shared a bed with her.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK