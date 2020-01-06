University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since it was rebooted back in 2015, Love Island has spawned into a globally adored franchise, with spin-off versions in multiple countries including Australia and now the US.

But none of the series have competed in popularity more than the original UK version.

Viewers from all over the world tune tune in for eight weeks to follow the antics of loved-up twenty-somethings on the isle of Majorca.

With the new winter edition of Love Island coming to our screens on Sunday, January 12th, many global fans are wondering how they will be able to watch the new UK series. So, will the new season be on Hulu?

Will Love Island 2020 be on Hulu?

Unconfirmed. But based on last season’s release schedule, it is most likely that the 2020 season will drop on Hulu at some point.

Season 5 of Love Island aired on ITV2 in the UK from June 3rd until July 29th, 2019.

The first five episodes were released on June 22nd to Hulu, with five new episodes made available every Saturday until the season had finished airing. So, the American viewers were only a couple of weeks behind the UK!

Reality Titbit have reached out to Hulu for a comment on if and when they will release Love Island 2020 to the streaming site.

LOVE ISLAND NEWBIES: When is the Love Island 2020 cast officially announced?

When would the 2020 series come to Hulu?

If Hulu are going to air the 2020 series of Love Island, then it would most likely follow a similar release schedule to the 2019 series.

That means we can expect new episodes on Hulu just under three weeks after the 2020 season kicks off in the UK.

With that exact schedule in mind, that means the 2020 episodes would be available from Friday, January 31st.

Winter Love Island: Episode guide

Winter Love Island 2020 kicks off from Sunday, January 12th.

The show set to warm up our winter will air on ITV2 at 9 pm. Episode 1 will reveal the 2020 contestants and lasts one hour and 35 minutes.

It will then, as with the summer show, air weeknights and Sundays at 9 pm. The only difference is that this sixth season will have less Islanders throughout the competition and is rumoured to air for a shorter period.

Some have reported that this new season will only last a month, others have predicted it will go on for six weeks.

