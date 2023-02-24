Farmer Will has been a fan favorite since he entered the Love Island villa, and it seems like his nails have also taken the spotlight, but who does Will’s nails?

Will and Jessie were one of the strongest couples in Love Island and it seemed like nothing could break them until the dreaded Casa Amor came along. Although a nail-biting movie night saw Will confess he was falling in love with Jessie, fans are unsure if they’ll get back on track after his flirty encounters with ex-bombshell Layla.

Amid all the Love Island drama, we take a closer look at Will’s nails.

Who did Farmer Will’s animal nails?

Nail technician Ella Bella Nails did Will’s animal art nails. The technician is based in Bristol and regularly flies out to do the Islander’s nails.

Taking to her Instagram, the nail artist wrote: “The hilarious @farmer_will_ and his little pig and sheep. Full set of farm animals pending.”

One viewer asked if she’d done his current set, to which she replied: “I didn’t! I’ll be back out for the final though.”

Love Island fans are loving Will’s nails

Since his animal art, Will has been seen rocking a variety of nail colors in the villa, even picking colors to match his outfit, which fans are loving.

We’ve even seen fellow Islander Kai Fagan help him paint them, we love a good bromance!

The Islanders get regular beauty treatments

Although the Islanders are deprived of their mobile phones and the outside world, of course, they aren’t deprived of their beloved beauty treatments.

Ex-host Laura Whitemore told Cosmopolitan that: “on Saturday when there is no show on, their eyelashes and acrylic nails get redone.”

Previous Islanders have also opened up on the topic including season 5 contestant Lucy Donlon. In an interview with Capital FM, she said: “‘Every two or three weeks we’d have nails, hair, that kind of thing done. And we’d get a Maccies as well.”

Not too bad if you ask us!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK