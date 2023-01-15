There are a little over 24 hours until the cold weather gets beaten by the warmness of the first 12 contestants from season nine of Love Island. One thing that’s picking curiosity is where the Winter Love Island 2023 cast come from, what their jobs were before their arrival in Cape Town, and are they on Instagram?

Winter Love Island is on its way, and it’s getting hot in here. In a new location and with a new host, the new cast of Love Island is hoping to find their love at the villa.

In the last season, viewers witnessed fan-favourite couple Ekin-Su and Davine walk away with the crown, and the pair stole hearts with their chemistry… And they’re still very much together.

Moving forward, as little as viewers know about the contestants and the power of their star signs, the curiosity falls on their professions outside of the villa.

Winter Love Island 2023 cast – real jobs and Instagram profiles

Anna-May Robey

“I can talk to someone for maybe a week, meet them once, and I’m in love… So I know where they go out on a Saturday night, I’ll be there too.”

Age: 20

From: Swansea

Occupation: Payroll administrator

Instagram handle: @annamayrobey

Ellie Spence

“I’m so boy-obsessed… I fall in love so quickly, the first week I’m obsessed with you.”

Age: 25

From: Norwich

Occupation: Business Development Executive

Instagram handle: @elliespennie

Haris Namani

“I’ve never actually taken a girl home, so I can’t say that I’ve been in a relationship… No one’s actually met my mum.”

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Occupation: TV salesman

Instagram handle: @haris_namanii

Kai Fagan

Credit: ITV

“I’m looking to find some chemistry in the villa, and maybe some biology later.”

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Occupation: Science and PE teacher

Instagram handle: @kaifagan_

Lana Jenkins

Credit: ITV

“I’m fluent in Spanish… I used it quite a lot on nights out, that’s my pulling method.”

Age: 25

From: Luton

Occupation: Makeup artist

Instagram handle: @lanajenkinss

Olivia Hawkins

“I have been single forever, but my friends call me the ‘Queen of situation-ships… I get caught up in the girlfriend experience.”

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Occupation: Actress and ring girl

Instagram handle: @livhawkinss

Ron Hall

“Typical Essex boy, but I’m different. I’ve got that soft site with me.”

Age: 25

From: Essex

Occupation: Financial advisor

Instagram handle: @ronhall__

Shaq Muhammad

“Once I meet a girl, and I feel like I can open up, I turn into a big teddy bear.”

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Airport security officer

Instagram handle: @shaq24s_

Tanya Mahenga

Credit: ITV

“One tequila shot and I’ll speak to the guy that I want to speak to. I’m not afraid to shoot my shot.”

Age: 22

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Influencer and student of biomedical science

Instagram handle: @talkswithtt_

Tanyel Revan

“Guys love my body because I’m quite curvy… They like my bunda, and also they like my personality.”

Age: 26

From: North London

Occupation: Hairstylist

Instagram handle: @tanyelrevan

Tom Clare

“I’m definitely going to be playing the field in the villa.”

Age: 23

From: Barnsley

Occupation: Semi-professional football player

Instagram handle: @tomclare__

Will Young

“Not the singer… The farmer.”

Age: 23

From: Buckinghamshire

Occupation: Farmer

Instagram handle: @farmer_will_

