There are a little over 24 hours until the cold weather gets beaten by the warmness of the first 12 contestants from season nine of Love Island. One thing that’s picking curiosity is where the Winter Love Island 2023 cast come from, what their jobs were before their arrival in Cape Town, and are they on Instagram?
Winter Love Island is on its way, and it’s getting hot in here. In a new location and with a new host, the new cast of Love Island is hoping to find their love at the villa.
In the last season, viewers witnessed fan-favourite couple Ekin-Su and Davine walk away with the crown, and the pair stole hearts with their chemistry… And they’re still very much together.
Moving forward, as little as viewers know about the contestants and the power of their star signs, the curiosity falls on their professions outside of the villa.
Winter Love Island 2023 cast – real jobs and Instagram profiles
Anna-May Robey
“I can talk to someone for maybe a week, meet them once, and I’m in love… So I know where they go out on a Saturday night, I’ll be there too.”
Age: 20
From: Swansea
Occupation: Payroll administrator
Instagram handle: @annamayrobey
Ellie Spence
“I’m so boy-obsessed… I fall in love so quickly, the first week I’m obsessed with you.”
Age: 25
From: Norwich
Occupation: Business Development Executive
Instagram handle: @elliespennie
Haris Namani
“I’ve never actually taken a girl home, so I can’t say that I’ve been in a relationship… No one’s actually met my mum.”
Age: 21
From: Doncaster
Occupation: TV salesman
Instagram handle: @haris_namanii
Kai Fagan
“I’m looking to find some chemistry in the villa, and maybe some biology later.”
Age: 24
From: Manchester
Occupation: Science and PE teacher
Instagram handle: @kaifagan_
Lana Jenkins
“I’m fluent in Spanish… I used it quite a lot on nights out, that’s my pulling method.”
Age: 25
From: Luton
Occupation: Makeup artist
Instagram handle: @lanajenkinss
Olivia Hawkins
“I have been single forever, but my friends call me the ‘Queen of situation-ships… I get caught up in the girlfriend experience.”
Age: 27
From: Brighton
Occupation: Actress and ring girl
Instagram handle: @livhawkinss
Ron Hall
“Typical Essex boy, but I’m different. I’ve got that soft site with me.”
Age: 25
From: Essex
Occupation: Financial advisor
Instagram handle: @ronhall__
Shaq Muhammad
“Once I meet a girl, and I feel like I can open up, I turn into a big teddy bear.”
Age: 24
From: London
Occupation: Airport security officer
Instagram handle: @shaq24s_
Tanya Mahenga
“One tequila shot and I’ll speak to the guy that I want to speak to. I’m not afraid to shoot my shot.”
Age: 22
From: Liverpool
Occupation: Influencer and student of biomedical science
Instagram handle: @talkswithtt_
Tanyel Revan
“Guys love my body because I’m quite curvy… They like my bunda, and also they like my personality.”
Age: 26
From: North London
Occupation: Hairstylist
Instagram handle: @tanyelrevan
Tom Clare
“I’m definitely going to be playing the field in the villa.”
Age: 23
From: Barnsley
Occupation: Semi-professional football player
Instagram handle: @tomclare__
Will Young
“Not the singer… The farmer.”
Age: 23
From: Buckinghamshire
Occupation: Farmer
Instagram handle: @farmer_will_
