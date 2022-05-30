











It’s that time of year again where coupling up, mugging off, moving mad, and doing bits are a daily occurrence because Love Island is back! It’s time to clear the summer schedule and cancel all other plans because the ITV2 show is set to take over from June 6th, 2022.

Many Islanders have been announced as taking part in the show as of May 30th such as Indiyah Polak and Paige Thorne and there are more rumoured Islanders coming, too. Model Zach Hartman’s shirtless IG page has ‘rumoured Love Island star’ written all over it, so let’s find out more about him.

Zach Hartman is rumoured to be a Love Islander

As per The Sun, Zach Hartman is set to join Love Island 2022. The male model will reportedly enter the Love Island villa along with Dami Hope, Liam Llewellyn, Tasha Ghouri and co.

The Sun reports Zach is a “charmer” and is “set to break some hearts” on the ITV2 show.

Zach has modelled for Ralph Lauren

A quick zip through Zach Hartman’s Instagram page and it’s clear he is gifted when it comes to striking a pose and modelling clothes.

He’s modelled for huge names in the industry including Ralph Lauren and Jack Wills.

Zach is signed to Nevs Models and can be found on Instagram @zachhartman1 with 48.2K followers.

Zach is also a boxer and DJ

Not only is Zach set to find fame as a Love Islander in 2022 but he’s also a boxer, DJ and fashion brand owner. He writes in his IG bio that he owns Stowaway clothing with his brother Kurtis Hartman.

Zach is 22 years old and, judging by his Instagram page, he clearly enjoys living the high life, jet setting across the globe and snapping pics in Dubai, New York, Austria, London and many more locations.

His IG account also shows Zach to be an animal-lover as he posed with his pet rottweiler in 2021.

