Winter Love Island 2023 got off to an explosive start with bombshells arriving from episode 1. Following the arrival of Tom Clare, David Salako, and Zara Lackenby-Brown are set to make an entrance. Here’s more on Zara Lackenby-Brown’s height.

Love Island’s ninth season sees Maya Jama taking over hosting duties as the 10 original Islanders are shaken up by the arrival of newbies.

Let’s find out more about bombshell Zara who’s set to join the show in episode 3 airing January 18.

Meet Zara Lackenby-Brown

Entering the villa in the second bombshell announcement is Zara Lackenby-Brown

She’s a 25-year-old property developer and model ready to shake things up on Winter Love Island.

When David and Zara join the show, they’re set to ask coupled-up Islanders out on dates.

Zara Lackenby-Brown’s height

When it comes to the Love Island contestants, viewers are always intrigued by their heights.

Per Zara’s Star Now profile, she’s 5 ft 9. The Love Island star adds that she’s an actress and model, as well as a “triple threat performer.”

Her page states that she graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a BA in Musical Theatre in 2018.

It looks like actress and ring girl, Olivia, won’t be alone in the villa now that another performer is joining the series.

Given Zara’s height, she’s 1 ft taller than the Love Island host, Maya Jama.

Is Zara Deniz on Instagram?

Yes! Zara is on Instagram at @itszaradeniz with over 22k followers.

Her Instagram posts show her traveling the globe, sharing modeling photos as well as her collection of stunning outfits.

Judging by Zara’s IG page, she’s no stranger to chilling poolside in a bikini, her account is filled with beach dresses and swimwear galore, so the villa should be a breeze for her.

The bombshell is also on TikTok under the same handle with over 2000 likes. She writes in her bio: “actress, artist, model, visionary, vibe girl.”

