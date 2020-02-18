Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Love Island returned on ITV2 after two of its regular episodes were cancelled during the weekend in the wake of Caroline Flack’s death.

Monday’s episode (February 17th) opened with an emotional tribute by voiceover presenter Iain Stirling to the late Love Island host.

On that night, ITV didn’t broadcast any of its usual adverts with sponsor and delivery company Just Eat as they were all replaced by the contact details of charity organisation Samaritans.

Here is how you can support and donate to the charity.

Love Island Be Kind appeal explained

On Monday night, the ITV2 dating show featured the hashtag #BeKind during its normal time slot for commercial breaks.

Love Island and its sponsor Just Eat decided to replace their adverts with the contact details for charity organisation Samaritans following the death of Caroline Flack.

The aim of ITV was to raise awareness for mental health and provide support to viewers with that specific message during the breaks.

What are Samaritans for?

Samaritans help people in the UK and Ireland by providing emotional support and advice, often through a telephone helpline.

The charity establishment provides support to individuals at home, at their workplace, at school or even in prison. The Samaritans are often volunteers who dedicate their time to help out another person in need.

There are other ways you can get in touch with a Samaritan, which is by sending an email, writing a letter or meeting in person.

How can you donate to Samaritans?

On their website, Samaritans explain that they are contacted by someone every 6 seconds.

You can support the charity with as little as £5 per month. You can donate to the charity here.

Of course, there are other ways you can help out too. You can volunteer and/or organise a fundraising event to raise money for the charity.

Companies can support Samaritans through business partnerships.

