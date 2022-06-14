Love Island’s Dami Hope gets his mouth watering accent from Ireland













Dami Hope is one of the OG islanders of season 8 and fans are loving seeing him on their screens and what he brings to the villa – especially his mouth-watering accent. Speaking of his accent, it has got audiences wondering where he is from.

Reality Titbit has all the details on where Dami is from in Ireland as well as his Instagram and more. Check it out.

Dami Hope. Picture: ITV press

Where is Dami Hope from?

Dami is from the city of Dublin in Ireland. He was born in 1996, and in 2022, he will be 26 years old.

Much like many Irish natives, Dami describes himself as funny and enthusiastic. He also says that he tried out for the popular dating show so he could meet new people and try new things.

When asked in his entrance interview why he thinks he’s such a catch, he said that when he’s in a relationship, he thinks it’s because he’s an Aries and therefore very passionate.

Dami’s Instagram

To find Dami on Instagram you can follow him at @damihope. He boasts an impressive 2,532 followers at the moment, but this is certain to grow very soon as people see him on Love Island.

The one thing we can take from Dami’s Instagram is that he has some serious street style and he is often posting cool snaps of him rocking cool, urban looks in and around Dublin.

Hopefully, he will bring some of his styles to the villa so we can see him repping his looks in the flesh.

Dami is a scientist

Dami is a 26-year-old senior microbiologist, so already we can see that he is more than just a pretty face. He says he signed up for Love Island 2022 to gain some “new experiences,” he said:

Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience. Dami Hope, ITV

He also went on to say what he is like if he is in a relationship, explaining:

If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it was something I wasn’t talented at I’d get talented just so I could help them. Dami Hope, ITV

