Love Island’s Luke M and Lucie ages revealed after engagement











Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan have put a ring on it, just 17 months after they first confirmed their romance. Some fans are wondering how old they are following the engagement news.

Despite not appearing on the same Love Island season, their paths crossed and eventually led them to a new relationship. It comes after Lucie and Joe didn’t work out, as well as Luke and Demi, who left the island hand-in-hand.

Most Islanders meet each other at various press events and fancy meet-ups, so it’s no wonder that Luke and Lucie quickly discovered a bond. We found out their ages following the recent engagement.

Lucie and Luke announce engagement

On December 12th, 2021, Lucie revealed to her Instagram followers that her and Luke are engaged.

Describing the whole event as a “night they will never forget”, the question was popped as they watched the Northern Lights in Finland. She hinted at the ordeal by showing her ring to camera as they kissed.

Several Islanders wished the couple well, including Lucie’s Love Island bestie Maura Higgins, who wrote: “This is guna be the dreamiest wedding. Love you both.”

Gee Steel commented: “Awh how lovely. Congratulations guys.”

Luke posted the same photo on his page, detailing that Lucie is now “Mrs Mabbott to be”.

How old are Lucie and Luke?

Lucie Donlan was born on February 22nd 1998, making her 23 years old.

Luke, on the other hand, is three years older than his beau at 26 years old, and was born on May 4th 1995.

He entered Love Island aged 24, while Lucie was just 21 when she went on the show.

Lucie is the same age as Demi Jones, who he was coupled up with on the ITV2 dating series, while Lucie had a romance with now 25-year-old Joe Garratt.

no one really talks about Lucie and Luke together but honestly like what a stunning couple, they so cuteeee #LoveIsland — Mother Of Dragons🐉 (@alaskahemmo) November 30, 2021

The Love Island couple’s timeline

Luke and Lucie officially went public about their relationship 17 months ago.

Having confirmed their relationship in July 2020, they began their romance while texting during the lockdown.

It happened shortly after Luke had split from Demi Jones. The former couple broke up three months after reaching the Winter Love Island final together.

Luke and Lucie then officially revealed in May earlier this year that they began living together. During the same month, they had a new addition to their family: a rescue dog they named Bunny.

