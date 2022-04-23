Lovestruck High cast - meet UK singles looking for love at American high school













Lovestruck High is giving these UK singles a second chance at meeting ‘the one’ by sending them back to school – American-style!

The new reality show from Amazon Prime Video aims to give singletons another go at meeting their high school sweetheart in a love story just like the ones from the movies.

The show is narrated by Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan – who knows all about trying to fit in at high school – and gives contestants the chance to walk away with a relationship and a whopping cash prize of $100,000.

But they have to be careful, as the stars face getting expelled if they step out of line – just like at a real school.

Meet the cast

Theo, 21, a model agent from Bristol

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I saw the words American high school and thought of High School Musical, I love that film and I do cheerleading anyway. I’m unlucky in love and I’ve never been in a relationship, so this will help with that.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

It would be nice to have that Sunday kind of love where you can chill and relax. Someone similar to me but calmer. My friends are exactly like me and are hyper all the time so I need someone to tell me to ‘shut up’ now and then. I like masculine men; tall, handsome, chilled out but still fun and someone who is open with themselves. Anthony Joshua is my ideal celebrity man.

Lovestruck High’s Class of 2022

Yasmine, 25, a model from London

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I have been single for a year and a half. I’ve done my healing and feel ready now to find someone who is on the same vibe as me and wants to have an adventure. I’m 24 now so I want to get married soon. If I don’t get married by 30 then I am going to stay single forever.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Personality over everything and respect is a big thing. If a guy doesn’t respect you then it doesn’t work at all. Someone fun, a class clown, has good vibes and is adventurous. I’m such an adventurous person. On holiday I will be the one who will say ‘let’s jump off a cliff’ and I want him to do it too. If we are both risk takers, even if we are scared in a situation, we will just do it together.

Sin, 24, a security officer from Northolt

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I am single and I’ve had my fair share of dates but they haven’t gone to plan so I thought why not go on a show where people have the same interest and have fun.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone who is down to earth, can take jokes and have some attitude. I’m not into a materialistic girl. I like partying and am a bubbly person, but too much according to some exes. So I need someone to reel me in and say ‘OK it’s time to go home now’ and I’m happy to go home with them. I go for smaller girls who are more petite than me.

Max, 23, a personal trainer from Brentwood

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

American high schools have intrigued me. Growing up watching that on TV always made me wonder what it would be like. Hopefully it will be an experience and I’m excited to see what it brings into my life.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I’m looking for someone that can keep me interested. The main problem I’ve had with girls is I lose interest after sex or a few dates. If you can keep my attention, you might calm me down a little bit. I am a needy person and I’m quite soppy, but it needs to be for the right person. You need some physical attraction in the beginning.

Megan, 24, a professional dancer from Cambridge

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

The thing that stood out was the reference to Bring It On, which is one of my favourite musicals. As a musical theatre dancer the idea of cheerleading is just me. I love that energy, I’ve always wanted to be a cheerleader, it’s cool. Also I get cheated on a lot so it would be nice to find someone who doesn’t cheat on me.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I am looking for someone I can trust, someone who is funny and doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I’m looking for a best friend. My parents have been through a lot but are still together and I aspire to be like them.

Junaid, 26, a social media influencer from Essex

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I am such a different person now and always said I would love to go back with the confidence and the vibe I’ve got going on now. If you saw me in school you would forget about me, now you would never forget about me. Believe it or not I look like this and I have trouble finding love. I shock myself every day.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Loyalty, tall, dark, handsome, good hygiene, decent job… I am really open and I always have an attraction to personality. I can find a 23 year old so handsome and fall in love, and also a 50 year old. If I can talk to you and there is no forced conversation then hopefully you could be the one.

KT, 21, a content creator from Milton Keynes

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I love American movies, I loved high school, and I loved the concept. It’ll be really cool to have a second chance. I am a hopeless romantic and I’ve been single for a while so I thought I would go in, head first.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone I can get along with, can make me laugh and not be just a social media thing. When you work in this industry it’s hard, people think they have known you for years after seeing you online. There might be more of an authentic spark with someone who has no idea who I am. I tend to date men, I have dated girls in the past but nothing serious. I don’t want to label myself because I feel that will put me into a box. I am 20 and I am still exploring what I like. I will probably go for a man but if I see a girl I like I will definitely make the move.

Geoff, 24, an events trader from Sandy

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

As a kid I used to watch Hannah Montana and Waverley Place and my mum used to try and get me to stop watching them so I wouldn’t pick up American ways. So it feels like I’m going back to my childhood, and I’m excited to go back to high school to find myself a Prom Queen.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I’m looking for the one. I’m 24 so I need to get busy and I’ve always said the next relationship is going to be my most serious one. I want to be a dad before I’m 30 but you need two years of dating, two years of living with someone and then you have to get a dog before the kids, so time is ticking. When my kids are 10-years-old I want to play football with them. I don’t want to say ‘sorry kids, I’ve just had a hip replacement!’ I normally go for a petite type; hairdressers, beauticians. I’m obsessed with semi-permanent eyelashes, fake tan but I’m not too bothered by boobs. I’m hoping my little Prom Queen can deal with all the ups and downs I will bring to a relationship.

Jody, 28, a salon owner from Bolton

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I struggle to meet women because normally I look really girly so I don’t get approached when I am out. I do a bit of a mix of going to gay and straight bars and I still won’t get approached. Lesbians think I’m straight because of the way I dress. I tried shaving a slit in my eyebrow once to make me look more ‘gay’ but it just made me look like a chav.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I want someone who is ready to settle down and get married, maybe have more kids because I’ve already got a five-year-old daughter. The first thing I think about when I meet someone Is ‘what is this person going to be like around my child? Is this someone I want in my child’s life?’ If it is a no I won’t even pursue it because I think it’s a waste of my time. I don’t mind meeting someone who doesn’t want children as long as they are good around children and a good influence for my daughter is a must. My type is a lot more masculine than me, someone who works out. Ruby Rose is my type of look, someone who is edgy and you look at and can see she is a lesbian. Someone who is ambitious and has a good career. I wouldn’t mind someone who is a little bit younger than me but not too much. I don’t want to be sat at home waiting for them to come home from partying all hours. I want to settle down properly.

Charlie, 29, a property manager from Surrey

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

Me and my friend had been out for a couple of drinks and decided to apply. I always had this dream of being at high school and meeting your forever one. However, it just didn’t happen, I am still here 28 and single, so it’s my chance to go back and find it.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone who knows where they are in life and what they want to do. They would be funny, have a good vibe and want to travel a bit, settle down and not party all the time. I’m a bit older now and I want to build my life and share it with someone. I’m desperate to have four kids but I’d settle for two. I’m into spirituality and I like people who like to look at the universe.

Basit, 27, a model and musician from Dublin but living in London

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

It sounded really cool and I like to do crazy things like this, so why not? It is one of my dreams to go to America so this is the closest I have at the moment.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I’d start with friendship really, it’s the foundation for any relationship, and a mutual understanding of where things can go. Someone who I can talk to and see something happening. I don’t go straight for love, I am more realistic than that. I don’t really have a type, if you have chat you can really convince me no matter how you look.

Adam, 30, a car salesman from Norwich

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I’ve always been interested in American TV shows and love the nostalgia of the 90s. I’m single and 29 years old as well so a love show appealed. I live in Norwich and everyone seems to know everyone, so I thought it would be an opportunity to meet someone new.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I want that natural connection where you meet someone and just click. I want to find a pretty girl who is funny, someone who can wow you just by speaking to you. You can find someone who can tick every box but they might not be the one for you.

Chante, 24, a GP secretary from London

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I always wanted to study in Los Angeles and on top of that, I was raised on American culture so it felt like the perfect opportunity.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone spontaneous, grounded, have some sort of belief in whatever you believe in – even if you are an atheist just believe in it strongly. I don’t have an ideal man. Someone suave, not flamboyant and open minded.

Huss, 28, a postman from London

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I’m looking for love. My mum keeps bugging me to find somebody because my brother has three kids and I’ve got none. I was with my ex for three years and after we split up she moved on after a week. I did really love my ex. It was difficult to get over her so I just slept around for a few months, but I didn’t feel any potential. It was just a quickie and bounce. A year down the line I’ve decided it’s time for me to meet someone and settle down.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I don’t really have a type; I like blonde curly hair, brunette, petite, blue, purple, green, yellow eyes… anything really. I’m looking to settle down and be with somebody – to find a ‘missus’ definitely. I want to find someone who has the same ambition as me, someone I can build an empire with.

Alex, 27, an accountant from Coventry

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I’ve been smooth talking girls for years and thought it would be a fun experience. One of my regrets was not making the most of my summers at university and not going to university in America when I had the chance. My friend got a scholarship out in the states so we have done spring break in Miami many times, I love it. When I saw my mate out there, I loved it and thought ‘why didn’t I go?’ I went straight into a graduate job and studied for my Chartership in accounting rather than taking a year out to travel. When this came up, I thought ‘why not do something that not many other people will get the chance to do instead?’.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

I have just bought a house so I need to settle down soon. Previously I have made a beeline for the fittest girl in the room and had a bit of fun. But what I’ve realised is I get to six months and I’m bored, I need more of an intellectual connection. I’m into climate change, environment, politics and enjoy having chats with people about that. I don’t like someone who is co-dependent, I want to support their future goals.

Jess, 24, a fashion creative from London

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I’ve been recently single for the first time in my life since I was 18. I feel I know my authentic self now more than I ever have, so I thought it was a good chance for me to live that on TV and be proud of who I am and see what would happen. I’ve always wanted to go to America and I’d love to live in LA in five years, but getting the visa is like trying to live on the moon.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone to travel with and be in every avenue of my life. I want to be in that couple where our friends intermingle but then we have our own lives. Gender is no obstacle to me if we have a connection. I look at what is on the inside rather than the outside. I think more people should be like that so you find people who are more like you, rather than disregarding people because they don’t typically fit your norms. I like someone who is creative and confident, I usually date artists or musicians and visually I like people who look arty. Someone who can walk in a room and not be scared or timid, who could easily be put in any situation and be quietly confident and thrive within that.

Dan, 23, a factory worker from Bridgend

What made you apply for Lovestruck High?

I love all films like Legally Blonde so I thought this is a bit of me this, and I want to find love which I’m rubbish at. It will be amazing to go back to school and relive those days.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone who is fun and makes me feel comfortable to be me. I have changed myself a few times to try and impress people in the past and I didn’t like myself. I’d love to have someone who has similar ways that we can have fun with. My ideal man is Ben Fogle, I think it is his big nose. I have got a big nose but his is huge. He doesn’t care what he looks like, he still looks amazing. I can’t date anyone who has got a cat because I don’t like them.