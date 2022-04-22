WATCH: Lovestruck High's saucy trailer gets an A* from us













Amazon Prime’s upcoming dating show, Lovestruck High, sends its singles to an All-American high school in a bid to find love.

A new dating show is landing on Amazon Prime on 18 May 2022. Transporting a group of UK singles back to school, Lovestruck High is giving them another chance to find their high school sweetheart.

It’s not just any school; they’re being whisked off to an American school straight out of the movies – we’re talking like the one from Mean Girls.

WATCH: Lovestruck High’s trailer

Speaking of Mean Girls, the show has tapped a star from the cult-classic film: Lindsay Lohan, who will be narrating the eight-episode series.

What is Lovestruck High about?

With the all-important mission to find their perfect date for prom and be crowned Prom Royalty, the 17 contestants have a chance to win the $100,000 prize money.

The students are a diverse bunch of personalities and sexual orientations, so you can expect non-stop drama and unexpected plot twists as they participate in a plethora of challenges and lessons, including summer camp, sex ed, and the Valentine’s dance.

It’s not easy, however, to get to Prom, as the singles face expulsion so they better play nice. Don’t worry though, they’ve got the faculty – Principal Nelson, Miss Kelly, and Coach Hughes – to keep them under control.

Check out the contestants here: