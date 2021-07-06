Love Island: What is Lucinda's clothing line? Buy from The Luxe Range!











Lucinda Strafford is set to strut into the Love Island villa as a show ‘bombshell’. And on the outside, she’s a successful business owner.

We already know that the contestants often advertise brands each year, such as dresses and bikinis on clothing sites I Saw It First and Oh Polly.

Now that Lucinda is trying to find her type on paper, or perhaps go for someone different to her usual vibe, viewers may be jealous of her clothes.

Well, some of them are likely to be from her own clothing line, which is called The Luxe Range, and you can get dressed up from head to toe in it.

LOVE ISLAND: What brand are the ‘R’ hats? Where to buy and more!

FIRST LOOK: Five girls, seven boys and a very dramatic recoupling… | Love Island 2021 BridTV 3220 FIRST LOOK: Five girls, seven boys and a very dramatic recoupling… | Love Island 2021 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dbxyhfPglJA/hqdefault.jpg 819948 819948 center 22403

What is Lucinda’s clothing line?

Lucinda’s clothing brand is called The Luxe Range

The firm is modelled and owned by 21-year-old Lucinda herself, whose main job is running the fashion boutique brand.

Offering different fashion pieces, such as dresses, swimwear and accessories, The Luxe Range was first launched in 2020.

Aiming to “build women” and “empower girls”, the company offers collections for different events, like ‘holiday shop’ and ‘day drink outfits’.

Lucinda, I can definitely see lots of head turning for her! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IrL6EkYNi1 — Unknown (@whosisthis568) July 5, 2021

Inside The Luxe Range clothing line

Clothing, shoes and accessories are the main items sold, and the brand often has a sale on, with prices starting from just over £12.

With 21.9K followers on Instagram, the boutique is very popular on social media already, which is likely to increase when Lucinda enters the villa.

The Luxe Range offers free shipping across the UK, and has a maximum price of just over £64.80 on the site.

Following the latest trends, Lucinda’s company has silk pyjamas, dresses, t-shirts, and more available, at high street prices.

LOVE ISLAND: Rachel Finni’s luxury travel advisor job explored

How to buy from The Luxe Range

It’s easy to purchase items from Lucinda’s clothing brand.

All you have to do is head to The Luxe Range website, browse through the items available, and add any items you wish to buy to your basket.

Any pieces, such as the Lilah Dress Beige, can be added by clicking on it, choosing your size (small, medium or large) and selecting quantity.

After adding it to your basket, you can pay and enter your address details. Then, the pieces should be on their way to you!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK