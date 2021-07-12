Who is Lucinda's ex boyfriend? Love Island star linked to football player!











Lucinda Strafford revealed that her ex-boyfriend is a professional football player during a recent Love Island: Aftersun episode.

She was one of two bombshells to recently walk in, alongside newbie Millie Court, and has been going for a several chats with co-star Brad McClelland.

During the July 11th episode of Love Island: Aftersun, Lucinda was one Islander to be asked a series of questions, including if she has dated a celeb.

Viewers instantly took to the Internet to find out who the 21-year-old boutique owner’s ex-boyfriend is, and Reality Titbit has the answers.

Lucinda reveals celebrity ex-boyfriend

During episode 2 of Love Island: Aftersun, Lucinda and a couple of her co-stars (Millie and Teddy) played a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Millie’s turn came, and she said: “Never have I ever dated a celebrity”.

Lucinda then said: “I have, my ex boyfriend is a professional footballer.”

When she first came into the villa, she revealed that all of her exes have looked different, meaning she doesn’t have a certain type on paper.

Who is Lucinda’s ex boyfriend?

Aaron Connolly

Lucinda’s ex-boyfriend is Brighton and Hove Albion FC player Aaron Connolly, who she dated for two years.

He reportedly makes £1 million a year while playing for the football team.

She was thought to have been getting close to Aaron before the show, which led to him not wanting her to enter the Love Island villa.

He is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League, and has made 39 appearances for the team, scoring five goals.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Connolly

Aaron reportedly was living with Lucinda in March.

However, they split up, before he was rumored to have been caught on film with another woman he invited to a teammate’s house.

A source told The Sun:

They’ve seen each other, been at each other’s houses and had dinner, but over the last couple of days she has told a few people she’s going to be on Love Island and now Aaron knows and isn’t very happy. They have argued about her going in.

Over the past few months, Lucinda and Aaron are thought to have been going for dinner and spending time together, ahead of her ITV2 entrance.

