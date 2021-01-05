The Bachelor: Meet Mari Pepin on Instagram - Miss Maryland 2019!











Mari Pepin is one of the bachelorettes on The Bachelor’s 2021 series – let’s get to know her.

The Bachelor returned for its 25th season on January 4th with a new-line up of hopeful contestants.

Fronted by main bachelor Matt James, fans already want to know who makes it to his top list and whether he would find his true love.

One of the contestants on the series is Mari Pepin whose name is trending among social media users and fans of the show.

So, who is Mari Pepin? Let’s get to know The Bachelor star…

Who is Mari Pepin?

Mari Pepin (Mariela Pepin) is 24 years old.

She moved to the US from Puerto Rico as a teenager, settling in Maryland because of her father’s job in the army.

Mari attended Meade Senior High School in Fort Meade and studied a major in Communications at Towson University.

She works as a marketing director and launched her own social media management firm Innovessa in June last year, Bustle writes.

You can find more about Mari’s company from its official Instagram page which also has a link to its website.

Mari Pepin is a beauty pageant winner

The Bachelor star is a former beauty pageant winner.

Mari was crowned Miss Maryland Teen USA in 2014 and represented the state at the Miss Teen USA competition in the same year, according to information on her pageant page.

She also won Miss Maryland USA 2019 and later competed at Miss USA where she finished in the top 10 in that year.

Mari competed against Alayah Benavidez and Victoria Paul at Miss USA, who both appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2019.

Follow Mari on Instagram

Mari has gained a following of 16k fans on her Instagram profile. She likes to keep her page casual, sharing selfies, travel pictures and snaps with family and friends.

The Bachelor star has teased upcoming romance between her and Matt in her latest Instagram picture. She captioned her post: “The first of many magical moments,” followed by a sparkle emoji.

You can find Mari under the handle @mari_pepin.

