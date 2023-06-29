Marisela Figueroa in the Temptation Island season 5 cast has been getting busy off-screen, but it’s not just Christopher that she has a romantic interest in. She’s got a secret talent that several fans are picking up on, with an entire Instagram account devoted to the sport. So, who is Marisela from the popular dating show?

She has been in a relationship with Chris Wells for two years, while he says he has always wanted a Latina woman like Marisela. During a recent episode, fans slammed Chris for outing Marisela on national television. It comes after she decided to put her relationship to the ultimate test on The USA Network show.

Marisela on Temptation Island

Marisela Figueroa on the Temptation Island season 5 cast is a 24-year-old hospital interpreter who entered the show in a relationship with Chris Wells. She admitted that she and her boyfriend had some issues with co-dependency.

When her partner outed her without permission, she was not happy. A tearful Marisela claimed that this show is “her journey to use her voice” while her relationship is something she loves but has a hard time moving away from.

Chris ended up talking to Marisela’s possible dates, despite not being allowed to. During the conversation, Chris shared private information about Marisela’s sexuality that she wasn’t prepared to discuss on camera.

Inside Marisela and Chris’ relationship

Although Marisela and Chris have been together for two years, and hardly ever spend time apart, she was originally not ready to be in a relationship. However, Chris says that she is his “dream” as he “wanted a Latina.”

She describes Chris as “driven, a hustler, and strong” but admits she has “never had time to be single.” Based in Los Angeles, the couple are still on talking terms while the series airs, with Chris telling her, “Oh this is gonna be so dope.”

However, Marisela responded: “We’ll see 😅.” She also told her friend, “You already know how it goes.” Marisela doesn’t have any pictures with Chris other than a promo on her page, while he has kept a few videos of them together.

Season 5 cast member has a secret talent

Marisela is a skater in real life. Although most of her time is spent in hospitals for work, the reality TV personality has an account dedicated to her roller skating talent, where she has 288 followers and counting!

She often shares insightful perspectives on the page, from quotes like, “Skating is therapy,” to, “Enjoy the moment” and, “Be free.” Marsiela takes to empty car parks and open concrete locations to practice the sport.

Tricks such as cartwheels on her rollerblades and going backward at a Los Angeles open park are the norm for Marisela. She does show off her talent on Temptation Island, and gets into the splits while rollerblading!