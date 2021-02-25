How did Mark Scrivens and Bianca Chatfield meet? MAFS star found love after show!











Married at First Sight Australia star Mark Scrivens found love with Bianca Chatfield after his appearance on the show – here’s their relationship timeline explored.

If you haven’t caught up with the latest from season 6 of MAFS Australia, this is your final warning before we spill out some spoilers down below.

The sixth season of the popular dating show is currently on E4 and those who watch it know that Mark was paired up with Ning Surasiang.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for the couple and Mark has since found love with his girlfriend Bianca Chatfield.

Let’s find out how Mark and Bianca met.

Mark on Married at First Sight Australia, Channel 4

Mark Scrivens and Bianca Chatfield: Relationship timeline

Following his split from Ning, Mark has moved on with his new girlfriend Bianca Chatfield.

Mark and Bianca met on Instagram in March 2019 when their mutual reality show experience helped them bond.

“We kept [our relationship] under wraps for a while before we were comfortable with it all,” Mark said (via Now To Love).

The two have been together for nearly two years now. Mark recently shared a picture from the 2021 Australian Open where he and Bianca enjoyed a lovely date night.

Who is Bianca Chatfield?

Bianca, 38, is a former Australian netball player. She is a Commonwealth Games Gold and Silver Medalist.

She also has reality show experience as she appeared as a contestant on The Block, an Australian reality competition about home renovations.

In the same interview with Now To Love, Bianca said that Mark shares her love for interior designs, explaining:

“When we first met, Mark knew I’d done The Block but I don’t think he realised my love of property has been with me since I was a kid – this is what keeps me happy.

“When I started taking Mark house hunting with me, he wasn’t sure what I was after. Now he’s an expert and he’s setting up all the house hunting we do on Saturdays.”

Bianca Chatfield: Instagram

Bianca is a keen Instagram user and her account is filled with pictures from hiking trips, professional appearances and snaps with family and friends.

You can find her under the handle @biancachatfield where she has gained almost 40,000 followers.

