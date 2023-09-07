Mark-Francis Vandelli’s ex-boyfriend came up in conversation on Celebs Go Dating. He said they spent years together, admitting he loved his former beau. Mark-Francis Vandelli also spoke of his parents…

As the Celebs Go Dating agents attempt to help Mark-Francis Vandelli date, and potentially find the man or woman of his dreams, vulnerability is at the forefront. When the Made in Chelsea star sat down with Anna Williamson and Dr. Tara, he revealed he was with his ex-boyfriend for years. Mark Francis Vandelli also opened up about his parent’s marriage and spoke of their long-distance.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Christie’s

Mark-Francis’ ex-boyfriend

Mark-Francis’ ex-boyfriend was with him for roughly five years, but their relationship ended because “it was no longer right” for him and his then-partner. Mark also said that he loved him.

He called the duration of their relationship a “long time” and added: “Love is the most beautiful and the most important emotion that any of us can feel. That is surely what every human being strives for.”

Mark said that they never lived together, adding that he has not lived with anyone. Previously, Mark was romantically linked to Jade Hargreaves Adams as well as a mystery man he kissed in 2014.

Vandelli speaks of parents’ marriage

Mark-Francis Vandelli’s parents have been married for 40 years. “There are couples who believe in separate bathrooms, and there are couples who believe in separate countries,” Mark-Francis said.

His parents don’t live together. Mark added: “I lived with my mother during the week, and then on Saturday, I’d be with my father.” He explained that he’d lived this way throughout his entire childhood.

Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli is Mark-Francis’ parent. She is a socialite and Russian model who welcomed Mark as her only son with his dad, Italian industrialist Marzio Vandelli.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chopard

Signs of Celebs Go Dating romance

Following Mark-Francis Vandelli’s ex-boyfriend, he has been romancing on Celebs Go Dating. Hoping to take on the agents’ advice and find a new partner, the MIC star has dated Alessio twice.

Although the agents have been left frustrated about Mark’s refusal to lower his guard on dates, he has become more open to people he wouldn’t usually go for, such as people with short-sleeve shirts!

Looking at Mark’s Instagram, there are no obvious signs of a romance, although he is pictured with a lady called Emma Thynn. Celebs Go Dating agent commented on the post: “That’s a vibe.”

Towards the finale, Mark goes on a date with former date-goer, Ryan-Mark! Things didn’t quite go to plan when Ryan-Mark was previously on the E4 show, and Mark does confront the agents about the date…

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM