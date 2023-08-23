During the Celebs Go Dating 2023 mixer, Mark-Francis Vandelli’s sexuality became a topic after he chose a “Brazilian called Dan” and Holly. She “wasn’t expecting” him to pick her after their small chat. He said she’s the “prettiest person here” despite his co-stars thinking Mark-Francis Vandelli is gay.

Made in Chelsea star, Mark-Francis Vandelli, has taken to the Celebs Go Dating agency for help finding a partner. Having chosen one man and one woman to date, viewers were left confused about if Mark is gay and what his sexuality is. Vandelli got vulnerable when talking about his sexual preferences.

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Mark-Francis’ sexuality

Mark’s sexuality is fluid and involves dating both men and women, usually referred to as bisexual. However, he told the Celebs Go Dating 2023 agents that he “doesn’t think it is about gender anymore.”

The reality star continued by saying it’s more about “acting on feeling and instinct.” He also said he “grew up in a very traditional environment” and has now become a lot more open-minded.

Mark said of the women and man he chose at the mixer: “Holly’s hot, I can talk in Portuguese with the Brazilian. That’s it.” Anna Williamson said they would help him “find a loving partner.” Mark-Francis Vandelli has faced gay rumors for years but does not have a gender preference.

Celebs Go Dating star looks for a partner

Mark was single going into Celebs Go Dating filming and is embarking on a whole new journey to find a life partner. However, he was called out by his date Dan for his “defensive” behaviour.

Although the coaches didn’t think he gave everyone a chance at the mixer, Mark said he is “100 percent himself all the time but adapts to social situations.” He also assured them it was not an act.

Anna said his attitude would “turn people off” as he comes across as “superior and arrogant.” Previously, Mark was romantically linked to Jade Hargreaves Adams as well as a mystery man he kissed in 2014.

At the beginning of the mixer, Mark-Francis began to talk to mostly men, with just a small conversation with Holly. This left viewers initially thinking Vandelli is gay but he does not have a gender preference.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

He ‘deflects’ when it comes to dating

Mark said he will “always deflect to the other person.” He admitted he does not want to talk about himself as he’s “not good at it” but is now ready to be broken down by the E4 agents.

He was described as “the most closed” with Mark saying the reason there is little known about his love life is down to “what he chooses to put in the public eye.”

However, Mark is up for the challenge of trying to be more open to those he dates. He spoke to his former MIC co-star Victoria who said he can be “versatile” when it comes to dating.

