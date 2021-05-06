Married at First Sight: Who is Clyde? Age and career of Unmatchables star!











If you loved Married at First Sight, then you will most likely want to tune in for the Unmatchables spin-off – which includes Clyde.

He is one of 16 applicants who didn’t make it onto the original Lifetime series, but have instead been selected for a new 2021 series.

Given another chance to find romance, MAFS experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles are on hand to help them do just that.

So, who is Clyde? What does he do for a living? We did some research to find out all about the Unmatchables star…

Who is Clyde?

Clyde Jackson is a 30-year-old businessman from Atlanta, Georgia.

Officially the third in a generation of Clyde Jacksons, he believes tidiness is really important and is looking for a woman whose house is very clean.

He has been reportedly described as a “lovable dork” who has attended prestigious events, such as Rising Stars.

Clyde is also an entrepreneur who says he is “highly motivated and educated” in sports marketing.

Clyde on MAFS Unmatchables: Career

Clyde is a new logo business development representative for Salesforce.

Looking at his LinkedIn profile, he previous worked as an IT consultant for Comcast Business, as a business account manager.

He previously studied at Georgia Southern University. Clyde has worked at in his current role since January 2021.

The Lifetime star describes himself as a “passionate sales and marketing professional determined to exceed expectations”.

Who is Clyde looking for on MAFS?

Reportedly, Clyde’s main priority is to find a woman who has a floor so clean that he could eat food from it!

The “clean freak” wants a lady who keeps her house completely clean.

His obsessive behaviours – when it comes to cleanliness – could potentially make it tricky for the experts to help.

But hopefully Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Robertson can find Clyde the woman of his dreams!

Looking at the preview, it appears that Clyde goes on an ice-skating date with Evan-Nicole, who tends to eat while she’s on the bathroom toilet.

