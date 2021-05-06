Married at First Sight: When is season 12's Decision Day? Fans confused!











Married at First Sight season 12 will see couples either flourish, or do the complete opposite during Decision Day. Here’s when it airs…

The Lifetime series threw the participants in the deep end, as strangers went from never having met each other, to being legally married.

As Decision Day finally approaches, each couple will have to decide if they want to continue their marriage, or seek a divorce.

So, if you don’t want to miss a second of the episode, keep reading to find out all the details about the Decision Day air date.

When is Decision Day on MAFS season 12?

Wednesday, May 12

After the ‘countdown to Decision Day’ episode aired on May 5, the actual official episode will be coming to our screens in less than a week’s time.

Confirmed by Lifetime on Instagram, viewers will see each couple make the decision to either continue their marriage, or get divorced.

Fans were left confused, with many of them expecting the Decision Day episode to have aired on May 5th.

Tune in to Lifetime at 8/7C on Wednesday to watch the official episode.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Can couples get annulment?

Viewers confused about Decision Day

The majority of fans who regularly tune in for the marriage-based series sat down to watch what they believed to be Decision Day.

But in fact, the episode was called ‘Countdown to Decision Day’, which gave viewers a taste of what was to come on May 12th.

One fan wrote: “Why is this not decision day?? #MAFS.”

Another said: “I thought it was just me but dammit they misled everyone into thinking tonight was the decision day episode.

“Not cool #mafs Plus I’m starting to think they mismatched people on purpose for ratings #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

WIPEOUT: Has anyone been seriously injured? History explored

Decision Day trailer: Explored

Chris revealed he is still in love with his pregnant ex, but later added that he still has feelings for Paige, with her rethinking her decision to divorce.

Despite this, it looks like Paige later decided to give Chris another chance.

Clara is head over heels for Ryan, claiming that they were two pieces of a puzzle that fit perfectly together. While Ryan reportedly said they would have a connection “no matter what happens”.

Vincent and Briana seem to be heading more towards sticking with their marriage, although he says that they have trouble with communicating.

Erik says he is “not her favourite person right now” when referring to Virginia, who have both struggled with trust issues throughout season 12.

Jacob and Haley have been struggling with their marriage, so it looks like things may not work out for them. But we will have to tune in to find out!

