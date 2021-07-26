What is Mary Bedford's YouTube channel? Job of Love Island star explored!











Mary Bedford is entering the Love Island villa, to cause a stir as Casa Amor tests the 2021 couples. She has her own YouTube channel.

Hoping to turn a few heads, Mary is currently isolating in a secret location ahead of the group’s entrance on the ITV2 dating show.

From July 26th, viewers will see the new Islander try to get to know Liam, who she has had eyes on since before she stepped foot in the villa.

If you want to know Mary’s career background, such as what her YouTube channel is, and what else she does for a living, Reality Titbit has it all.

What is Mary Bedford’s job?

Mary is an influencer and model

She is reportedly 5 ft 8 inches, and has her eyes on either Liam or Teddy.

When talking about Liam, she noted: “Imagine the babies”, due to them both being tall. Liam is 6 ft 6 in height.

Mary is also thought to have appeared on Unconventional Love in 2020, so it is not the first time she will be seen on camera!

She usually works with brands on Instagram, either for modelling or deals.

Mary from Love Island: YouTube channel

Mary currently has three YouTube videos, with 1.46K subscribers.

She usually posts about fashion and make-up on her channel, as well as casual chats with her best friend.

YouTube is the only avenue she promotes in her Instagram bio, which suggests she may continue to make more videos following Love Island.

Her latest video involving a Zara haul received over 18K views, while the other two got 6K and 9.5K views.

The new Islander made the channel in June 2021, but has managed to receive quite a few views after promoting it on Insta (with 204k followers).

Mary’s modelling career: Explored

Mary, who is an influencer and model, is signed with MUSE agency.

She has worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Oh Polly, Lounge Underwear, Fashion Nova and House of CB.

Her agency describes her Instagram page, with 155K followers as: “The perfect mix of streetwear and ‘out out’ looks.”

The new Islander recently done modelling work with Mars The Label, alongside her bestie Arianna Ajtar.

Mary tends to keep her Instagram quite personal, but her tagged photos often involve her doing photo shoots or brand deals.

