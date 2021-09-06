What happened to Mary from Love Island's family?











Mary Bedford was seated next to Aaron Simpson for the Love Island reunion, where she revealed she had been focusing on her family.

They almost made it to the final after forming a close connection, however it was revealed on the reunion they had not taken things further.

When Laura Whitmore asked what’s going on with Aaron and Mary, she said they have not pursued things since getting home.

Mary went on to add that she “obviously has a lot going on family-wise”, before Aaron said that it was not his choice. So, who are her family?

LOVE ISLAND: Mary’s surgery rumours analysed through Instagram!

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Who are Mary Bedford’s family?

Mary is close to her mum, but does not often share pictures of family.

Although she is an influencer, Mary tends to keep her posts to selfies, or occasionally with close friends.

However, she has publicly said that her first modelling shoot was accompanied by her mum.

It happened after an agent took Mary’s number when buying a tracksuit, before calling her mum and asking her daughter to model for a brand.

Mary has not spoken about any siblings, and tends to keep her family life private and away from social media.

Why are they asking Mary about the relationship when her gran died ? Of course she doesn’t want a relationship atm Aaron should get that too #LoveIsland — KIRA H MCCAFFERY (@KiraWithNoE) September 5, 2021

What happened to Mary’s family?

Mary’s grandmother passed away while she was on Love Island.

She revealed the news to her Instagram followers on August 26th.

The Islander said she had been taking time to mourn, reflect and be back with her loved ones before returning to social media.

Aaron reportedly said Mary had “ghosted” him and ignored his messages, when revealing their split in an Instagram Q&A.

I didn't know Mary had suffered a bereavement. They should have addressed that & kept Mary out of it tbh. Plenty of drama in asking Aaron why he was so rude to Kaz when they've been proved right about compatibility #LoveIsland https://t.co/GwSE0TWJ5S — Ashanti w-a (@AshantiWA2) September 5, 2021

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Meet Amy and Josh on Instagram

Why did Aaron and Mary not pursue things?

Mary has been grieving, and has not spoken to Aaron.

When the former Love Island couple went on Aftersun, following their exit, Mary had said they would have to wait and see what happens.

She also added that she had made a really good friend in Aaron.

Since then, Mary has been focusing on spending time with her loved ones, and has been mourning the loss of her grandmother.

It looked like the ball was in her court, as Aaron claimed it was not his choice. Several viewers backed Mary for her decision.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK