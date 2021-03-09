What is Matt James' dad's ethnicity? Fans question Manny's background!











Matt James’ dad is regularly spoken about on ABC’s The Bachelor, and viewers are wondering what his ethnicity is.

Season 25 came to an end when Matt decided to choose Rachael Kirkconnell, which didn’t come short of a confession of his love for her.

During their fantasy suite date, Matt spilled out all the feelings he has for Rachael. Throughout the series, he has often referred to his father Manny.

So, what is Matt James’ dad’s ethnicity? Let’s explore Manny’s roots to find out where he was born, and the place he grew up in.

Who is Matt James’ dad?

Manny James is Matt’s dad, who has appeared on The Bachelor season 25.

Matt has claimed that his father wasn’t around much while growing up, adding that him and his brother were raised in a single-parent home.

Manny was previously married to Matt’s mom Patty Cuculo James, and had two children with her, including Matt’s older brother John.

They broke up before Matt could remember. He revealed on The Tamron Hall Show that he saw “what infidelity looked like at a young age”.

All I hope is that people watch that conversation with nuance, care, and also an understanding that there are real systemic issues at play. I’m so proud of myself for being vulnerable, and I’m so proud of my mother. I wouldn’t be who I am without my dad. That’s a fact. — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 9, 2021

What is Manny James’ ethnicity?

African

Manny is from Africa, and now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. Matt’s father is reportedly of American nationality.

It is possible that Manny could be be mixed with American ethnicity.

When Manny was living in Africa, his father died when he was five.

Matt told his father:

We’ve all been through a lot and I get that I don’t know what it was like to grow up in Africa without a dad like you did, but I know what it’s like to grow up here without a dad and a bunch of other stuff that hardens my heart and closes me off.

Matt holding it together while talking to his dad is so impressive 🥺🥺🥺 #TheBachelor — tiffany ma 🎈 (@MISStiffanyMA) March 9, 2021

Where did Matt James grow up?

He grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, where his mom raised him as a Christian alongside his older brother.

Matt, who is the first Biracial Bachelor lead, graduated from Sanderson High School in 2010 before going to Wake Forest University.

Having been born to a white mother and black father, Matt told host Chris Harrison while on The Bachelor:

My mom is white, my dad is Black. It was hard for me because I didn’t want to do things to upset White people and then I didn’t want to do anything to upset Black people.

