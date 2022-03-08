Meet Aaron Clancy, all you need to know about Bachelor Nation star













You may recognise Aaron Clancy from a few TV shows – he’s no stranger to Bachelor Nation. Clancy rose to reality TV stardom when he appeared on The Bachelorette for Kate Thurston’s season and also featured on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 – where he failed to find love but found a best friend.

Aaron is an interesting guy and, if you want to know more about The Bachelor star and his life off-screen, keep reading as Reality Titbit has all the juicy details.

Meet Aaron Clancy

Aaron is a 27-year-old from Walnut, California, who was born on 7 September 1994. Born and raised in Walnut, he now lives in San Diego with best friend and BiP buddy James Bonsall.

Aside from his endeavours in the reality TV world, Aaron is an account executive at HealthIQ in California, as per his LinkedIn profile.

In terms of the executive’s education, he went to high school in his home town of Walnut and ventured to San Antonio college in 2012, where he majored in international studies and graduated three years later. While he was at college he was also a member of the NCAA swimming team.

Sport has always been part of Aaron’s life. He takes pride in his physique and used to work as a sales manager at a 24-hour gym before starting his career as an account executive in 2019.

Aaron on Instagram

Aaron is popular on Instagram and boasts 234K followers. He has posted almost 200 pictures. The main thing we can take from his Instagram is he has an active social life and usually, no matter where or what he’s doing, you find him with friends.

Clancy enjoys the outdoor lifestyle and often posts pictures taken on beaches in and around California. Sometimes he ventures further, with Instagram posts showing him in other US states and the Dominican Republic.

Other pictures on his feed include shirtless snaps at the gym and posing with friends in general. Click here if you want to check out his page for yourself.

Aaron’s bromance with James

Aaron was recognised on BiP for his connection with James Bonsall as the pair formed an amazing – and very sweet – connection as friends. James is featured all over Aaron’s Instagram and vice-versa.

Although the boys failed to find love on the show, they found each other as friends and ended up moving in together in San Diego after the show.

During an interview with Bachelor Nation last month, Aaron shared the pair are still “brothers for life”, with their friendship growing stronger by the day.

