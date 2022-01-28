









Kurt and Steven are the two leading men of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Carolyn is making serious moves as she tries to win Kurt over, and fans are eager to find out more about her.

Carolyn Moore is one of 20 women hoping to meet her match in either of the men, one of them being rich and another having little material wealth. But the ladies have zero idea which one is which.

Looking for love, she is making her mark on the FOX series. And so we thought what better way to get to know her than to have a scroll through her Instagram, and find out all about her family and background…

RHONY: Who is Kurt from the Housewives franchise? Meet the nude model on Instagram!

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 7807 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ihSLe2lhe_I/hqdefault.jpg 940573 940573 center 22403

Meet Carolyn Moore

Carolyn, aka the current frontrunner for Kurt on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, is a successful businesswoman. Heading her own company, she can be serious but also fun – and would make her guy a shot of tequila on first date.

Her “girlfriend application” for the FOX show says she can play 18 holes on the golf course, keep the man on his toes, and is a “hopeless romantic” when it comes to the dating world.

She is a single mom who shares custody of her son with her ex-husband, and hopes that Kurt could possibly become another addiction to her family as her potential romantic partner.

Ppl complaining about QUEEN Carolyn like this isn’t a dating show & you can’t HIDE YOURSELF from the men & have to make your feelings known #JoeMillionaire pic.twitter.com/oDviyxaxz6 — Anonymous Tea (@Anonymous_Tea22) January 21, 2022

Carolyn’s age and Instagram

Carolyn is a 30-year-old contestant with a whopping 25K following on Instagram. With her prominent connection to Kurt making her a firm camera favorite, she is likely to up her follower count very soon.

The mother-of-one, to son Lion, is usually taking photos surrounded by nature and water, whether it’s hanging out with her girlfriends or enjoying a leisurely walk with her child.

Some of her hobbies appear to be lapping up the sun, playing tennis or drinking cocktails. As Carolyn was already married once, 32-year-old Kurt has been unsure about her relationship history, despite their close connection.

TATTOO FIXERS ON HOLIDAY: Aussie can’t remember getting THIS ink

Her career resume is super snazzy

Carolyn is an entrepreneur and the CEO of skincare brand Lion and Loki. With a product aim to reduce stretch marks, brighten, tone and firm, she has truly taken it into her stride to create a successful brand.

Her beauty products have appeared in British Vogue not once, not twice, but THREE times! Named after her son Lion and puppy Loki, she was inspired to launch the company when she was preparing for motherhood.

Her biggest success appears to be her product ‘Afterglow’, a multi-tasking skin oil. She wrote on her website:

My beautiful son Lion’s entrance into the world, and my puppy Loki’s loyalty and love through my pregnancy is what inspired Afterglow to be launched as my gift to women concerned about caring for their skin as mother nature intended; safely and naturally. My skin oil removes a need to compromise between health and beauty.

While juggling motherhood alongside her job, she is now a reality TV personality on Joe Millionaire!

Maybe he's dated younger women in his past?🤔

Rarely men date age appropriate women or maybe he didn't think #JoeMillionaire would have a married women with a kid on the show? Also Carolyn looks very young. I thought she was 22yrs..maybe he thought that too. pic.twitter.com/1agKRti8s9 — Heart & Soul (@74Finewine) January 15, 2022

WATCH JOE MILLIONAIRE ON THURSDAYS AT 8/7C ON FOX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK