One of our favourite Islanders Siannise Fudge found love with her other half Luke Trotman in the Cape Town villa.

Love Island 2020 came to an end last Sunday (February 23rd) with Siannise and Luke finishing as runners-up in the first-ever winter series.

Now that she’s out of the villa, fans are naturally interested to know more about her background. And it’s safe to say, Siannise comes from a pretty big family.

She has two lookalike sisters called Shanade and Amber and two younger brothers.

So who are Siannise’s siblings? Here’s everything you need to know about them, including age, Instagram and more.

Meet Amber and Shanade Fudge

Amber and Shanade are Siannise’s younger sisters. Amber is 24 and Shanade is 20 years old.

If there wasn’t an age gap between the three siblings, they could be easily mistaken for triplets.

Amber and Shanade used to run Siannise’s Instagram account during her time on Love Island 2020. Siannise is pictured with Amber in the post below.

Amber and Shanade Fudge: Career

Based on Amber’s Facebook profile, she works for G2V Recruitment Group – an agency helping young professionals and graduates to find their dream job.

Shanade works at TONI & GUY in Bristol. Plus, she’s also a model at a local agency in the city.

Amber and Shanade Fudge: Instagram

Following Siannise’s stint on Love Island, Amber and Shanade have become more popular on Instagram.

You can follow amber @amberfudge_, while Shanade’s Instagram can be found under the name of @shanadefudge.

Amber has 12.7k followers, while Shanade boasts an audience of 22.3k followers.

Meet Siannise’s brothers Jake and Kai Fudge

We mentioned that Siannise comes from a massive family as she also has two younger brothers. Jake is 20, while Kai should be a year or two younger than Jake.

You can find Jake on Instagram @jakefudge99 and Kai @kaifudge03.

