









Twins Justin and Joey Young are the new additions to the cast of Bachelor In Paradise season 8.

To shake up the cast dynamics in week 6 of the show’s latest iteration, producers have brought the iconic Bachelor Nation twins Justin and Joey back.

The duo entertained many fans during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s The Bachelorette season earlier in 2022. However, their journey to find love still continues as they arrive on the beach in episode 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.

View Instagram Post

Meet the Bachelor In Paradise twins Justin and Joey Young

Justin and Joey Young are a pair of 24-year-olds, putting them on the younger end of the cast.

Justin and Joey were born on January 2, 1998. The duo hail from Brookfield, Connecticut, but live in New York City. Decider notes that they also work in the field of medical advertising. They even went to the same school – Quinnipiac University.

Both brothers have over 5,000 Instagram followers, at the time of writing.

The twins’ stint on the previous The Bachelorette season

As mentioned earlier, Justin and Joey appeared on the Gabby and Rachel season of The Bachelorette. Even though many audience members liked them on the show, they were eliminated quickly.

Despite their young age, Rachel made an effort to ask the twins about their hobbies and differences. However, they kept talking about how similar the two were.

Gabby reveals what she feels about them in a confessional, saying the twins “ain’t doing it for me.” But, she finally decided to have some fun with the boys and asked them if they could read each other’s minds.

They said yes but then asked Rachel and Gabby if they could read each other’s minds too, cracking up the Bachelorettes.

Gabby hilariously explains: “We weren’t in the womb together.”

Other young cast members of Bachelor In Paradise season 8

The other youngest cast members are Johnny DePhillipo, Brittany Galvin, Teddi Wright and Tyler Norris, who are all 25.

Sarah Hamrick, the cast member that abruptly departed from the show, was 24 years old.

Eliza Isichei, Hailey Malles, Jill Chin, Logan Palmer, Serene Russel and Sierra Jackson are all 26.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 8PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11405 Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3VKESwIpzqk/hqdefault.jpg 1116698 1116698 center 22403