Netflix’s new Japanese dating show, Love Village, features Becky and Atsushi Tamura as hosts, so here’s what we know about them.

Netflix dating shows are taking over Japan with hit series such as Terrace House, and their very own version of Love Is Blind. The latest promising program is Love Village, which sees eight men and women aged 35 and over relocate to a house in the picturesque mountains.

Away from the realities of their busy lives, the hopeful singles are searching for everlasting love, but how will the tranquil setting with no distractions play a part in the budding romances?

Love Village is hosted by singer and TV star, Becky, and comedian Atsushi Tamura, so let’s get acquainted with them. This is Tamura’s second Netflix dating show gig; he presented Rea(l)ove in 2018.

Get to know the hosts of Netflix’s Love Village

Becky

Age: 39

Job: Singer, actress, and presenter

Partner: Yasuyuki Kataoka

Children: 2

Net Worth: $1 – $3 million

Actress and TV personality Becky was born in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture as Rebecca Eri Rabone. She is half Japanese from her mother, Satoshi Yoshiko, and half English from her father, Simon Rabone. Becky held dual citizenship in her parents’ native countries until 2011, but ultimately opted for full Japanese citizenship.

She has a younger sister called JJ, who is a dancer.

According to her IMDb, the TV star has been in the business since 1985, meaning she would’ve been one year old when she scored her first role in Akko Ni Omakase, a weekly variety show.

The 39-year-old rose to fame in 1999 on the children’s variety show, Oha Suta, reading the English names of Pokemon.

It opened doors to gigs on Japan’s main networks, including TBS, NHK, and NTV.

As for her movie career, she starred in the 2019’s crime thriller film, First Love, and has provided Japanese dubs for The Mummy, and Megan Fox‘s character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

She gave birth to her two children in March 2010 and August 2021, who she shares with her husband Yasuyuki Kataoka, a player for the Nippon Professional Baseball’s (NPB) Yomiuri Giants.

Atsushi Tamura

Photo by Sports Nippon/Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Comedian and presenter

Partner: Kana Nishimura

Children: 2

Net Worth: $5 million

Atsushi Tamura has been in the entertainment industry since 1993. Born in Hikoshima of Shimonoseki in Japan’s Yamaguchi Prefecture, Atsushi is best known as one half of the comedy duo London Boots.

He met his partner, Ryo Tamura, after relocating to Tokyo. Although they share the same surname, they are not related. The Tamuras crossed paths through independent comedy clubs in the capital, before joining forced to perform on the streets of Shibuya.

As a soloist, Atsushi has earned a reputation as a talented voice actor. He serves as the voice of Bart in The Simpsons movie, Paradox in Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time, and Mochizo Oji in Tamako Market.

He married his non-celebrity wife, Kana, in September 2013 after leaving his “playboy” lifestyle, as described by Rea(l)ove’s logline.

They share two daughters born in October 2016 and June 2020, respectively.

Love Village airs on Netflix on May 2, 2023.