Meet the Ready to Love season 5 cast, from Zadia to Lamont











Ready to Love season 5 is officially here, which sees black men and women in their 30s and 40s on the search for a lasting relationship.

Based in Atlanta, the dating series – hosted by Tommy Miles on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) – will show 20 singletons’ journeys to find love.

If you’ve been left feeling pretty empty since the end of season four, then you’ll be getting a taste of a fresh line-up of newbies from October 15th.

From Zadia to Lamont, Reality Titbit has explored the stars’ ages, jobs and whether they have Instagram to get to know them better.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: Who is Tresure and is she still with Mally?

Ready To Love Is Back | Trailer BridTV 5825 Ready To Love Is Back | Trailer 882698 882698 center 22403

Shiloh

Shiloh is a 33-year-old technical program analyst.

She has a height of 5 ft 1.

Donta

Donta is a 38-year-old deputy superintendent of secure programs.

He stands at a height of 6 ft 3.

Kheri

Kheri is a 37-year-old who works in real estate.

The 5 ft 5 star also spends lots of her job interior decorating!

REVEALED: How tall is Teyana Taylor compared to husband Iman?

Aisha

Aisha is a 33-year-old hair salon owner.

She stands at a height of 5 ft 3.

Walter

Walter, 46, is an IT consultant and entrepreneur.

He has a height of 6 ft 1.

Kamil

Kamil Johari, 42, is a 5 ft 4 teacher.

She is also the owner of fashion company Covered in Hazel.

The mother appears to be passionate about fitness, and regularly works out.

Tyrone

Tyrone Wilson is a 44-year-old cyber security CEO.

He runs his own company, Cover6 Solutions, and is 6 feet in height.

The star is also a father to a young daughter.

Mumen

Mumen is a 36-year-old background singer and stylist.

At a height of 5 ft 7, she has a pet chimpanzee and loves documentaries!

The wardrobe stylist is also the founder of Heirborn Charities Inc.

Carrington

Carrington, 33, is a marketing firm CEO.

He is 6 ft 3 in height.

Libba

Libba, 44, is a professor of marketing at Bowie State University.

The 5 ft 9 star runs her own YouTube channel, with over 2K subscribers.

Corey

Corey is a 40-year-old trainer and gym owner.

He stands at a height of 6 ft 3.

Courtney

Courtney, 30, is a business consultant.

She has a height of 5 ft 10.

Frank

Frank is a 35-year-old bar owner.

He is 5 ft 11 tall, according to OWN.

Tisia

Tisia Saffold is the CEO of tech start up CareTribe, a mobile platform revolutionizing childcare for the modern day family.

The 33-year-old is 5 ft 5 in height.

From Washington, she studied psychology and media at The University of Texas at Austin in 2010 to 2012, and psychology at DePaul University.

Cornelius

Cornelius is a 6 ft electrical engineer.

At the time of writing, he is 38 years old.

Zadia

Zadia is a 35-year-old personal trainer.

She stands at a height of 5 ft 6.

Phil

Phil is a 51-year-old Aries.

His favourite quote is: “You have to grow with love to be in love.”

Sabrina

Sabrina is a 45-year-old fashion designer.

She has a height of 5 ft 10.

Lamont

Lamont, at a height of 5 ft 10, works in cybersecurity.

The 44-year-old’s journey will be documented as he tries to find his match.

Nai’im

Nai’im works in the department of defense.

The 40-year-old stands at a height of 6 ft 2.

WATCH READY TO LOVE ON OWN FROM FRIDAY OCTOBER 15TH AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK