Meet the Ready to Love season 5 cast, from Zadia to Lamont

Ready to Love season 5 is officially here, which sees black men and women in their 30s and 40s on the search for a lasting relationship.
Based in Atlanta, the dating series – hosted by Tommy Miles on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) – will show 20 singletons’ journeys to find love.
If you’ve been left feeling pretty empty since the end of season four, then you’ll be getting a taste of a fresh line-up of newbies from October 15th.
From Zadia to Lamont, Reality Titbit has explored the stars’ ages, jobs and whether they have Instagram to get to know them better.
- MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: Who is Tresure and is she still with Mally?
Shiloh
Shiloh is a 33-year-old technical program analyst.
She has a height of 5 ft 1.
Donta
Donta is a 38-year-old deputy superintendent of secure programs.
He stands at a height of 6 ft 3.
Kheri
Kheri is a 37-year-old who works in real estate.
The 5 ft 5 star also spends lots of her job interior decorating!
- REVEALED: How tall is Teyana Taylor compared to husband Iman?
Aisha
Aisha is a 33-year-old hair salon owner.
She stands at a height of 5 ft 3.
Walter
Walter, 46, is an IT consultant and entrepreneur.
He has a height of 6 ft 1.
Kamil
Kamil Johari, 42, is a 5 ft 4 teacher.
She is also the owner of fashion company Covered in Hazel.
The mother appears to be passionate about fitness, and regularly works out.
Tyrone
Tyrone Wilson is a 44-year-old cyber security CEO.
He runs his own company, Cover6 Solutions, and is 6 feet in height.
The star is also a father to a young daughter.
Mumen
Mumen is a 36-year-old background singer and stylist.
At a height of 5 ft 7, she has a pet chimpanzee and loves documentaries!
The wardrobe stylist is also the founder of Heirborn Charities Inc.
Carrington
Carrington, 33, is a marketing firm CEO.
He is 6 ft 3 in height.
Libba
Libba, 44, is a professor of marketing at Bowie State University.
The 5 ft 9 star runs her own YouTube channel, with over 2K subscribers.
Corey
Corey is a 40-year-old trainer and gym owner.
He stands at a height of 6 ft 3.
Courtney
Courtney, 30, is a business consultant.
She has a height of 5 ft 10.
Frank
Frank is a 35-year-old bar owner.
He is 5 ft 11 tall, according to OWN.
Tisia
Tisia Saffold is the CEO of tech start up CareTribe, a mobile platform revolutionizing childcare for the modern day family.
The 33-year-old is 5 ft 5 in height.
From Washington, she studied psychology and media at The University of Texas at Austin in 2010 to 2012, and psychology at DePaul University.
Cornelius
Cornelius is a 6 ft electrical engineer.
At the time of writing, he is 38 years old.
Zadia
Zadia is a 35-year-old personal trainer.
She stands at a height of 5 ft 6.
Phil
Phil is a 51-year-old Aries.
His favourite quote is: “You have to grow with love to be in love.”
Sabrina
Sabrina is a 45-year-old fashion designer.
She has a height of 5 ft 10.
Lamont
Lamont, at a height of 5 ft 10, works in cybersecurity.
The 44-year-old’s journey will be documented as he tries to find his match.
Nai’im
Nai’im works in the department of defense.
The 40-year-old stands at a height of 6 ft 2.
WATCH READY TO LOVE ON OWN FROM FRIDAY OCTOBER 15TH AT 8/7C
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK