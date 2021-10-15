Home » Dating, Instagram, Meet the Cast, News, USA TV, What's On?

Meet the Ready to Love season 5 cast, from Zadia to Lamont

October 16, 2021
Celine Byford

Ready to Love season 5 is officially here, which sees black men and women in their 30s and 40s on the search for a lasting relationship.

Based in Atlanta, the dating series – hosted by Tommy Miles on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) – will show 20 singletons’ journeys to find love.

If you’ve been left feeling pretty empty since the end of season four, then you’ll be getting a taste of a fresh line-up of newbies from October 15th.

From Zadia to Lamont, Reality Titbit has explored the stars’ ages, jobs and whether they have Instagram to get to know them better.

Ready To Love Is Back | Trailer

BridTV
5825
Ready To Love Is Back | Trailer
882698
882698
center
22403

Shiloh

Shiloh is a 33-year-old technical program analyst.

She has a height of 5 ft 1.

Donta

Donta is a 38-year-old deputy superintendent of secure programs.

He stands at a height of 6 ft 3.

Kheri

Kheri is a 37-year-old who works in real estate.

The 5 ft 5 star also spends lots of her job interior decorating!

  • REVEALED: How tall is Teyana Taylor compared to husband Iman?

Aisha

Aisha is a 33-year-old hair salon owner.

She stands at a height of 5 ft 3.

Walter

Walter, 46, is an IT consultant and entrepreneur.

He has a height of 6 ft 1.

Kamil

Kamil Johari, 42, is a 5 ft 4 teacher.

She is also the owner of fashion company Covered in Hazel.

The mother appears to be passionate about fitness, and regularly works out.

Tyrone

Tyrone Wilson is a 44-year-old cyber security CEO.

He runs his own company, Cover6 Solutions, and is 6 feet in height.

The star is also a father to a young daughter.

Mumen

Mumen is a 36-year-old background singer and stylist.

At a height of 5 ft 7, she has a pet chimpanzee and loves documentaries!

The wardrobe stylist is also the founder of Heirborn Charities Inc.

Carrington

Carrington, 33, is a marketing firm CEO.

He is 6 ft 3 in height.

Libba

Libba, 44, is a professor of marketing at Bowie State University.

The 5 ft 9 star runs her own YouTube channel, with over 2K subscribers.

Corey

Corey is a 40-year-old trainer and gym owner.

He stands at a height of 6 ft 3.

Courtney

Courtney, 30, is a business consultant.

She has a height of 5 ft 10.

Frank

Frank is a 35-year-old bar owner.

He is 5 ft 11 tall, according to OWN.

Tisia

Tisia Saffold is the CEO of tech start up CareTribe, a mobile platform revolutionizing childcare for the modern day family.

The 33-year-old is 5 ft 5 in height.

From Washington, she studied psychology and media at The University of Texas at Austin in 2010 to 2012, and psychology at DePaul University.

Cornelius

Cornelius is a 6 ft electrical engineer.

At the time of writing, he is 38 years old.

Zadia

Zadia is a 35-year-old personal trainer.

She stands at a height of 5 ft 6.

Phil

Phil is a 51-year-old Aries.

His favourite quote is: “You have to grow with love to be in love.”

Sabrina

Sabrina is a 45-year-old fashion designer.

She has a height of 5 ft 10.

Lamont

Lamont, at a height of 5 ft 10, works in cybersecurity.

The 44-year-old’s journey will be documented as he tries to find his match.

Nai’im

Nai’im works in the department of defense.

The 40-year-old stands at a height of 6 ft 2.

WATCH READY TO LOVE ON OWN FROM FRIDAY OCTOBER 15TH AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Celine Byford
Celine is a journalist with over five years of experience in the media industry and the chief staff writer on Reality Titbit. After graduating with a degree in Multimedia Journalism degree she became a radio newsreader and reporter, before moving into her current role as a reality TV writer.

Related Posts