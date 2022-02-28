Memphis on 90 Day Fiance’s job has involved saving lives since 2012











Memphis is best known for starring on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, but when she’s not busy filming, Hamza’s beau is busy working hard to save people’s lives. It’s a job she has been performing since 2012.

Alongside her relationship and life as a mother-of-two, Memphis Sandoval is always busy. Her recent storyline involved asking Hamza Moknii to sign a prenup before getting married, when she said she wouldn’t tie the knot if he didn’t.

However, the latest turn of events saw fans ask what she does for a living. It comes after Memphis revealed she went to her exes’ house for four days because she “didn’t pass her state exams.”

What does Memphis do for a living?

Memphis has worked as a nurse practitioner since 2012. She has been in the mental health industry for ten years, and before that, was a CAN phlebotomist (which means she takes blood and specimen samples) since 2005.

The registered nurse is thought to have completed her state exam studies, but didn’t pass them recently, which was her reasoning for staying at her exes’ house for several days.

Memphis holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a Master’s degree in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practice. Alongside her work as a nurse, Memphis is known for being a reality TV personality.

What happened to the 90 Day star?

Following the February 27th episode, several 90 Day fans are asking what happened to her. She revealed that she became depressed and was unable to do anything after finding out the result of her nursing exams.

Memphis confessed to Hamza that, when they began dating, she stayed at her ex-husband’s house as she was “feeling kind of down” and stayed there for four nights. She went on to say that “nothing happened s*xually.”

This led to Hamza walking off and reconsidering whether he wants to marry her. It comes amid them facing trust issues, after Memphis found out that he had initially lied about his age.

Her TLC salary explored

Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars – such as Memphis – apparently make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of the show, resulting in about $15,000 per season of the show.

Current and former stars like David Murphey, Darcey Silva and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are some of the highest earners that have been featured on the TLC show, according to Life and Style Mag.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a nurse practitioner is $68,563 per year in Michigan. So overall, Memphis could be bringing in at least $80,000 per year!

