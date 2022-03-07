Memphis travelled for almost 10 hours to visit Hamza in his home country













Hamza and Memphis‘ relationship has involved a ton of questions from 90 Day Fiance fans. As they communicate through a translator, we often hear Hamza speak in his native country’s language.

Recent events on the TLC show saw Memphis ask her fiance to sign a prenup before marriage, and refused to wed him if he didn’t do it. Hamza had already begun having doubts about whether he wanted to tie the knot with her.

Rewind to the beginning of their romance and Memphis actually flew almost 10 hours just to see Hamza in the flesh, all the way from her hometown Michigan to his home country. So, where exactly is he from?

Where is Hamza from?

Hamza is from the city of Kairouan in Tunisia. Memphis lives in Michigan while Hamza calls Tunisia home. Memphis told cameras the only words Hamza knows in English are “sexy time.” This is how he initiates intimacy via video call.

The TLC star currently lives with his mother and his sister. Before Memphis flew to Tunisia, Hamza’s mom expressed her worries about him dating, and planning to marry, Memphis. She said: “I’m anxious her lifestyle is different from ours.“

Hamza explained: “In our traditions, it’s not allowed for a man and a woman to sleep together outside marriage. How I see things if two people love each other s*x before marriage is normal.“

Maybe we can just mute Mephis & Hamza and enjoy beautiful Tunisia. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — mag (@steelplatedrose) March 7, 2022

Memphis flew almost 10 hours for him

When Memphis first flew the almost 10-hour trip from Michigan to Tunisia, their relationship got off to a rocky start due to needing a translator to communicate with each other. On top of that, Hamza admitted he lied about his age.

Memphis, 34, traveled to Tunisia from Michigan to meet 26-year-old Hamza on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. It came after they had been messaging on a dating app for some time, and wanted to meet in the flesh.

Before leaving for Tunisia for another trip together recently, Hamza lied to his mom and told her he and Memphis would be sleeping in separate hotel rooms.

Does anyone recall Hamza mentioning marriage before Memphis flew to Tunisia? #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance — Dave (@DaveFlame45) February 28, 2022

90 Day: Their ‘baby’ and living situation

Rumors say that Memphis and Hamza have a baby together, despite no signs of a child while the cameras are out. Although unconfirmed, fans are claiming the couple have tied the knot and brought a little one into the world.

Speculation involves that they conceived a child when she visited Hamza in Tunisia, and that she has since given birth now that filming has wrapped up. However, other rumors hint they aren’t even a couple anymore.

It was a man claiming to be Memphis’ ex who claimed on Twitter that her and Hamza already have a baby together and have gotten married. Memphis already has children from previous relationships, including with her ex-husband.

She admitted she stayed with her ex for several days. She claimed “nothing s*xual happened” with him. Later, Memphis got angry at Hamza for not taking their trip to the US Embassy seriously when trying to get a marriage license.

