









Michael Allio recently left The Bachelorette during Katie Thurston’s season. Since then, fans have wondered which business he owns.

He may have been busy filming for the ABC series, but Michael had business ventures to return to once he made his sudden exit.

Since the Tell All episode, questions started to be raised about exactly which business the father-of-one owns, and what his job involves.

Reality Titbit done some research to explore Michael Allio’s business, which he focuses on when he’s not too busy trying to win over Katie Thurston.

What is Michael Allio’s business?

Michael’s business is sanitary business ALLSTERA

He is the founder and managing partner behind the company, which has a mission to deliver quality and affordable sanitation consumer products.

ALLSTERA also aims to provide personal protective equipment to individuals, companies and organizations of all sizes.

That’s not the only business he owns though, as he is also the founder of The L4 Project, a socially-conscious clothing company.

It says Michael is a business owner and I need to know how can I support him #TheBachelorette — Mary Steen (@steen_mary) July 20, 2021

Michael Allio: Career explored

Michael appears to be passionate about helping people, as both of his businesses focus on charity work.

He launched ALLSTERA in March 2020, which hopes to create a safe and sanitary work place for business owners and individuals.

Just over a year before, The Bachelorette star started The L4 Project, in memory of his late wife, who died of breast cancer in 2019.

It is focused on raising awareness of and providing financial resources to charities across the country. through the sale of its clothing online.

And that’s not all – Michael is the vice president of sales and marketing for MASCOT Workwear USA, where he has worked since 2012.

Before that, he began his career with Novartis in 2006, as a sales consultant.

Michael: “Buddy when I get home, we’re gonna go on vacation for a week!”



Michael’s business partners waiting for him to come back after months: #thebachelorette #bacheloretteabc pic.twitter.com/QfZBteod5z — Jon (@jonbon757) July 27, 2021

Michael from The Bachelorette: Net worth

Michael is estimated to be worth between $500K to $1 million.

As a business owner and sales and marketing consultant, it is likely that he has a consistent income from those avenues.

However, as The L4 Project is a non-profit organisation, any money earned goes towards charities, so Michael makes no money from this company.

Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager who Michael recently walked out on – to look after his son – is worth an estimated $1 and $5 million.

