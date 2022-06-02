











As viewers are gearing up for the latest season of Love Island, information about the first set of islanders going into the villa has just been revealed.

One of the contestants is 19 year-old Gemma, who has a passion for horse riding and a famous father people want to know more about.

Here is everything we know about Gemma’s father, Michael Owen’s, from his job to his net worth…

Michael Owen’s net worth explored

Michael Owen has a net worth of around $50 million (or about £40 million) according to The Richest.

As a professional footballer, Owen played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City, and the England national team.

Owen had an extensive career, and in 2001, Owen won the Ballon d’Or. Three years later, he was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.

Who is Owen’s daughter?

Gemma is this year’s youngest Love Island contestant, as she is just 19 years-old. She boasts a large online fanbase of 70.7 thousand follower on Instagram, and she also runs a second account dedicated to horse riding.

It is clear that her father isn’t the only sportsperson in the family, as Gemma is an international rider for Great Britain and was part of the British squad at the 2021 junior European dressage championships. She has competed to inter I and has several wins and top results at pony and junior internationals in the UK and Europe under her belt.

Speaking about her passion for horse riding, Gemma told Horse and Hound: “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11 years old. I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions.”

Gemma is also a business owner, as she launched her swimwear company OG Beachwear earlier this year.

What does her father think of Gemma entering Love Island?

Gemma told The Mirror that her father is “very supportive” so he didn’t have a “massive tantrum.” However, she did admit that Owen isn’t too “buzzing” for his daughter to appear on the show.

The contestant said of her parents’ reaction: “He said, ‘You know how to behave. You just go and do it’. My mum’s bit of advice was, ‘Gem, remember to keep it classy’.”

However, Gemma knows her parents trust her “not to do anything to embarrass them.”