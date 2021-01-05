Who is Michelle Young from the Bachelor? Age and Instagram of ABC star!











Michelle Young could make it to Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. So who is she? How old is she and where can she be found on Instagram?

As spoilers begin to swirl about who ends up in Matt’s top 4, fans of the ABC dating series are beginning to wonder who Michelle is.

ABC announced the 43 bachelorettes who may have the chance to meet and date Matt ahead of filming, which included Michelle amongst them.

So who is Michelle Young? Let’s get to know the potential top 4 star…

Meet Michelle Young

Michelle, 27, is a The Bachelor contestant from Woodbury, Minnesota.

Although she has not been listed in the ABC’s cast list for season 25, she is considered a secret contestant who has been seen in the promos.

She is an elementary teacher, and is reportedly one of five additional bachelorettes who join the season after the second Rose Ceremony.

The fact that Michelle Young is going to be on the bachelor gives me hope and despair at the same time — Mar ✨ (@amaraayoung) October 7, 2020

Michelle Young on The Bachelor

Major spoiler alert – Michelle is rumoured to be in Matt’s final four, alongside Rachael Kirkconnell, Serena Pitt and Bri Springs.

She reportedly ends up being in the final two, alongside Rachael, according to blogger Reality Steve.

Michelle and Matt are seen kissing in the preview trailer of The Bachelor season 25, with the bachelorette saying:

I’ve potentially found someone who is going to change the world with me.

In another clip, Michelle is seen in tears, but we will have to wait until the season unfolds to find out why.

halfway thru bach fantakes bachelor season preview sleuthing and im already apart of the michelle matt nation ….? — bachelorette era (@marksloansmaid) January 2, 2021

Michelle on Instagram

It looks like the Bachelor contestant has only recently got Instagram.

With just three photos, we think Michelle may have joined the social media platform due to her appearance on the series.

One of her pictures shows her sitting on a basketball, showing off her sporty side – with the caption stating she is “missing the game”.

A comment said they “miss watching her play”, which insinuates she may play professional or casual basketball games.

Other than that, she has been tagged in several photos of a wedding, which were uploaded back in 2016. So maybe she has just deleted her old photos…

