Are Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance still married? Latest updates on TLC couple!











Mike and Natalie’s relationship has been closely followed on TLC series 90 Day Fiance. However, fans are questioning if they are still married.

Currently, the episodes – which were filmed up until January 2021 – recently showed Mike deciding to leave her on the day of their wedding.

Two months on, viewers are wondering exactly what happened next for Mike and Natalie, and whether their relationship managed to survive.

We looked into the latest updates to find out where Mike and Natalie are now. So, did they actually end up getting married?

Screenshot: Mike, Natalie Worries About Meeting Mike’s Mom | 90 Day Fiancé YouTube

Who are Mike and Natalie?

Mike Youngquist, 34, from Sequim, Washington, and Natalie Mordovtseva, 35, from Ukraine, are a couple starring on 90 Day Fiance.

They were due to get married, but Natalie’s visa was set to expire three days later, meaning she had to travel to Europe and go from there.

Natalie – who is an actress, journalist, and reality TV star – and Mike almost broke up several times before getting married.

Due to her claiming she had several K-1 visa delays, Mike often doubted whether Natalie was being truthful with him.

More recently, it looks like their marriage might not be going ahead, leaving fans wondering whether they ever tied the knot.

it’s #90DayFiance time!! what’s going to happen with Mike and Natalie? pic.twitter.com/CEQP69IiFa — read the north (@krislikesbooks) March 29, 2021

Viewers wonder if Mike and Natalie ever wed

Many 90 Day Fiance fans seem to think that TLC are dragging out the storyline of whether Mike and Natalie ended up getting married.

It comes after Mike kept the ring from Natalie, and then asked for it back after he decided to end things with her on the wedding day.

Natalie travelled to the airport in tears, before being told she may have to go back to Mike’s house, as the airport staff could not accept a credit card as payment with a different name.

So I have a feeling Mike & Natalie will still end up together after all. #90DayFiance — 💜🖤 L 💜🖤 (@purpleperson71) March 29, 2021

Now, Natalie is open to marrying Mike after he canceled their first wedding on the day of?? Smh. I’m just now tuning in on the second hour. #90DayFiance — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦🇷🇺 #BlackLivesMatter (@YuriyATL) March 29, 2021

Mike really stretching out this “are you gonna marry Natalie story”…I’m sleep now😴 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/elhxyQPhmD — Look at me looking at you (@lisi18120749) March 29, 2021

Did Mike and Natalie get married?

Yes, but they later separated

Reports confirm that Mike and Natalie got married in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15 2020.

However, they separated after less than one year of marriage, as reported by In Touch, and haven’t lived together for two months.

Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence told In Touch: “She has not been home for a couple of months now. She can stay away for all I care.”

When the 51-year-old was asked if Mike and Natalie’s relationship is over for good, he said: “I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

Despite no traces left of Mike on Natalie’s Instagram, there are also rumours that she could be pregnant, but Uncle Beau said he doesn’t think she is.

