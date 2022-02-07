Mike Berk was a trendy Internet boss before he joined 90 Day Fiance











Mike Berk’s job came to light when Ximena began asking him to pay for breast enhancement surgery, which left 90 Day Fiance fans questioning what he does for a living – and how he could afford her lavish lifestyle.

The TLC couple have been sharing their romantic love story for weeks, but when Ximena recently ended their dinner date with a boob job payment request, it didn’t bode too well with viewers.

With some assuming that Mike isn’t rich, others were left wondering what his job actually is. Let’s find out whether he could actually afford that plastic surgery (if he wanted to, that is).

What does Mike Berk do for a living?

Mike was working as a social media director at Malibu Detailing before he joined 90 Day Fiance in 2021. Over on his Instagram, he has shared several pictures of car renovation work he has completed at a Times Square garage.

From carrying out a gloss black vinyl wrap around a vehicle to cleaning motorbikes, it’s clear that he is incredibly passionate about his valeting service job, which is owned and operated by firemen.

His last post at Malibu Detailing was in November 2021, hinting that he still works for the company. Riding his motorbike in general is one of his favorite hobbies.

The 90 Day Fiance’s volunteer job

When Mike first met his girlfriend Ximena Morales online, left his life working as a volunteer firefighter and taking care of his grandpa so he could go to Colombia and meet her.

However, it was just less than three months ago when the TLC star was doing firefighter training. Therefore, we can safely say that he has gone back to his role in the emergency services.

While he likely isn’t paid for the volunteer role, his main income is thought to come from being a director. He has also worked as a computer technician and help desk analyst in the past.

Mike’s salary explored

Mike’s salary is likely enough to keep him going, but he still lives at home with his father and grandfather. Mike is one of three brothers, but they have their own families.

Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars – like Mike – apparently make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of the show, resulting in about $15,000 per season of the show.

Current and former stars like David Murphey, Darcey Silva and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are some of the highest earners that have been featured on the TLC show, according to Life and Style Mag.

