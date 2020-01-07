Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

Winter Love Island is coming and the 2020 series is now set to air from January 12th with 12 singletons entering the South African villa on day one.

From there, somewhere between 10 and 20 new contestants will rock up to the villa as the revolving door of models opens.

Five men will join Love Island 2020 as the tag of the ‘OG’s, with Mike Boateng boasting the sort of friendships circles and chiselled abs that often bodes well for buddy reality TV stars.

Introducing Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng is a 24-year-old high-flyer who has already made his way into the police force.

He may be a newcomer to reality TV but Michael has an Instagram profile filled with model-esq photos, usually taken in beautiful locations around the world.

Mike Boateng: Ethnicity

Mike’s family descend from Ghana, where Boateng is the 3rd most common surname. Fellow contestant Leanne Amaning is also a former Miss Ghana UK.

The London based police officer once followed different dreams of becoming a footballer. He once played at Sheffield United (released form the academy in 2014) alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who he is still pals with to this day.

In an Insta post, Mike rounded up his colossal decade by saying:

What a decade it’s been for me with a lot of good moments and some bad ones too, but in all, I give glory to God for the past decade because the growth has been real. From signing to a professional football team @sheffieldunited to becoming a whole gat dam police officer!

Who are Mikes siblings?

Mike who has three siblings, alongside two sisters in law. You may recognise his brother, Samuel, from The Apprentice series 12 back in 2016.

His older brother, Samuel Boateng was fired from the show after the seventh task.

However, while Mike is in the villa, brothers Samuel and screenwriter Andrew will be posting on his Instagram.

Unlucky in love?

Despite claiming he wasn’t the best looking guy growing up, Mike has been known to have had a number of long term relationships.

Mike is known amongst his friends for being unlucky in love.

Mike has confessed he can have a wandering eye, but won’t “wander for the sake of it” and admits in the villa he isn’t afraid to burn bridges for love.

Love Island 2020’s policeman

That’s right folks, hunky Mike doesn’t just have a pretty face (and body), he has the brains too. At 24 years old, he is a police officer.

Mike advised in his ITV introduction that he often gets asked if he’s a striper when in uniform. However, he advises, he just knows how to make the uniform look good.

The police officer also advises he knows how to win the trust of girls, as you know, being a police offer brings that vibe.

Mike even claims it is illegal to be as sexy as him and claiming if there is anyone sexier, they will be locked up. Bring on a January full of cringe quotes, then!

How to follow Mike Boateng on

Don’t worry, you can find Mike Boateng on Instagram over at @michaelboateng01 and also on Twitter with the handle @Michaelboateng where fans are already calling him a Ghanian King.

