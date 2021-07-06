Has Millie Court had surgery? Compare old pics of Love Island 'bombshell'!











Millie is shaking things up in the Love Island villa, entering as one of the new ‘bombshells’. Fans may be wondering if she’s had surgery.

Alongside Lucinda Stafford, she is set to enter the Majorca-based location on the July 6th episode, in an attempt to turn the contestants’ heads.

Like other contestants, this year’s Love Island 2021 line-up have faced speculation, such as whether they have had any plastic surgery.

From old to new pictures, let’s explore Millie Court’s recent snapshots, and figure out whether she may have gone under the knife at all.

Has Millie Court had surgery?

No, Millie has not confirmed having had any surgery

Although some other Islanders this year have confirmed having had plastic surgery, Millie is not one of them (at the time of writing).

The 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator may be keen to turn heads in the villa, and it looks like she is going in fully natural to do it (bar make up).

Co-star Faye Winters has faced speculation this year around whether she has had surgery, which was reportedly confirmed by the contestant.

Millie Court: Old and new pictures explored

Millie’s Instagram pictures date back to July 2018, so just a few years ago.

Since then, her appearance doesn’t look significantly different, and her body appears the same but more toned, likely due to working out.

Then in September 2018, her pout looks full, so it is possible she could have had lip fillers done – but this could just be their natural size.

In August 2020, Millie uploaded a picture where her lips do look bigger, however it appears that she has just overlined them.

Her recent pictures involve flaunting her body ahead of her entrance into the villa – and she has got her eyes on Brad, Liam and Hugo.

Millie Court on entering Love Island

Millie, who has been single for over a year, has never done anything like the ITV2 show Love Island before.

She told ITV: #”I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person.”

Millie continued:

I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.

