Love Island: Who is Millie? Instagram and age revealed!

The week has involved stepping forward for their type on paper, gathering around the firepit to recouple, and pulling someone for a chat.

But on July 6th, Millie Court is making her mark alongside Lucinda Strafford, as the two new bombshells to stir things up a little.

From her Instagram to how old she is, Reality Titbit has sorted viewers out with all they need. We explored her pictures – is she your type on paper?

Who is Millie Court?

Millie is a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.

Describing herself as competitive, she said she is usually a sulker if she doesn’t win, and gets the “hump if she’s losing”.

Ready to find “the one”, she told ITV that she is ready for the challenge.

Millie said:

I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.

How old is Millie on Love Island?

Millie is 24 years old

She was in a relationship for six years before Love Island, which ended a year and three months ago.

This means that the new bombshell must have goten into the relationship when she was aged around 17 or 18.

Since the split, Millie has been on a few dates with people, but not many as a result of the pandemic.

Several fans have predicted that she may look younger than she appears, such as in her early twenties, following the shock that Liam is actually 21.

Meet Millie Court on Instagram

It looks like Millie is a party girl, as she revealed she is “sometimes chill”, before adding that it’s “rare for her though”.

Often visiting London, and getting shots in funky clothes in Camden, she appears to be very sociable, and is definitely a girl’s girl.

Several of her pictures involve hanging out with her bestie Ryan Lloyd, who had to keep the big secret that she was heading into the villa.

She is also close to her father, who recently turned 50 years old. We may even see him visit Millie later on the show!

