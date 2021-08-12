Who was Myrla Feria's father? MAFS fans in shock over what happened











The story surrounding how Myrla Feria’s father died was unveiled on Married At First Sight on August 11, which led to an uproar from fans.

Following the blind wedding on Lifetime’s MAFS, it’s crunch time, when the couples attempt to get to know each other to see if they really do match.

However, when Gil opened up to Myrla about how his father died, it appeared that she shut him straight down in the eyes of viewers.

This led to the discovery about how her own father was murdered, leading fans to search the Internet to find out what happened to him.

Who was Myrla Feria’s father?

Myrla did not name her father, but her mother is Bertha Feria

Myrla Feria, who did not name her father, was married before his death.

The MAFS star wants to honor her dad’s last name, which led fans to think that she does not want Gil’s surname added to her title.

Her mom, who is believed to be called Bertha, currently lives in Roma-Los Saenz, Texas, and turned 50 in January 2021.

Gloria Feria, who lived in Texas and is currently 33 years old, is also thought to be Mryla’s younger sister. She also has a brother.

Myrla has revealed that she is very money-driven, as she grew up in an “extremely poor” environment.

Myrla don’t even want Gil last name. Please get her off my screen. And as far as honoring her father’s last name, she can hyphenate #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/aenVCx0Huw — Petty Shawn (@iamShawn8810) August 5, 2021

What happened to Myrla Feria’s father?

He was allegedly killed by Myrla’s half-sister

She opened up to Gil about how her father was murdered at the hands of her half-sister, which led her to bond with him about their shared tragedy.

However, some fans think it may have been her step sister, as it was allegedly the daughter of the woman her dad married.

When she asked Gil how he felt about changing her last name, he told her he is traditional and thinks she should.

However, she thought otherwise. Myrla said:

For me, it would mean something more significant to change my name. It’s more symbolism for my dad, my dad is no longer with me.

She went on to add that it is “complicated”. But viewers suggest that she could hyphenate her father’s name and Gil’s together.

What happened to Gil’s father?

Gil’s father was killed in a home invasion when he was 14 years old

As a result of the tragedy, the MAFS star still deals with trust issues.

When he opened up to Myrla about how his father died, viewers thought she shut him down completely, which is suggestive of her own tragedy.

However, others thought the couple bonded over their loss of fathers.

Whatttttt!?! The story around Myrla’s father’s murder!?! PEOPLE ARE SICK!!! #MarriedAtFirstSight — MAFSMartinisAndMess! (@MAFSMartiniMess) August 12, 2021

