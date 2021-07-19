90 Day Fiance: What surgery did Natalie have? Fans have questions!











Natalie Mordovtseva went to the hospital on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, and fans are questioning what surgery she had.

Natalie and Mike, from season six of the show, recently had secrets exposed by an alleged ex. But fans are now focused on her hospital appointment.

Following her desire to get a nose job, which she revealed on the TLC series, she went to get surgery from the hospital – but didn’t explain what kind.

Viewers are now confused about exactly what Natalie went under the knife for, with many accusing her of getting the nose job she always wanted.

TLC: Are Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiance still married?

90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer BridTV 2972 90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer 813945 813945 center 22403

What surgery did Natalie get done?

Natalie went under the knife to get her nasal polyps removed

The 90 Day Fiance star was worried about the money needed to pay for the nose surgery, but Mike said the money doesn’t matter.

Fans were left confused, because Mike claimed Natalie had been having breathing problems, adding that they talked about surgery as an option.

Many are claiming that the fluid, which has been leaking from her nose, is being used an excuse to get a nose job.

But Mike claimed that surgery was the only way to get Natalie’s polyps removed and fixed. After the surgery, she said she can “finally smell”.

Some fans think that she actually got a nose job, rather than her nasal polyps removed – which usually requires weeks to recover.

I can tell Natalie is feeling much better after her surgery. #90DayFiance — Stephanie Woods (@slikrose) July 19, 2021

Natalie from 90 Day Fiance: Plastic surgery

Although Natalie’s recent procedure was not plastic surgery, fans have quickly noticed that Natalie has looked different over time.

Although they couldn’t put a finger on which surgery she got done at first, some claimed that she had gotten her breasts done.

The surgery later turned out to be liposuction.

Rumors about her figure did not seem to stop, which led to the reality star admitting to getting the surgery done during an Instagram Live.

She revealed that she underwent the surgery to get fat off her stomach, belly, and waist, as well as on her midriff and chin.

Natalie walking out the house after her surgery #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/HDMfX06f8b — Carlos Marti (@Marti_McFlyJr) July 19, 2021

90 DAY FIANCE: Are Terence and Brittany still together?

Viewers question Natalie’s surgery

Following the surgery, fans instantly noticed that she was constantly posing for cameras, and appeared to be feeling better.

One fan said: “I had a nose job and had a cast on my face for 10 days, black eyes for six weeks so I am pretty sure she did NOT have a nose job like everyone says that she did.”

Another wrote: “Natalie has truly adopted American culture getting a nose job and passing it off as a surgery for a medical issue #90DayFiance.”

“We were WRONG. Natalie did not have plastic surgery BUT people don’t develop polyps from coming to America!”, said one viewer.

“Like Mike said, she doesn’t communicate well. She had symptoms: nasal voice, rubbing nose, breathing only through mouth. I hope she feels better.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK